Lofi Vibes and Animations to Keep You Company at Work

Music and Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) recordings can calm your nerves and promote productivity, which is as good a reason as any to listen to a bunch of them while you’re working. And some studies have suggested that videos with soft sound and slow movements are “widely reported to be accompanied by feelings of relaxation and well-being.”

Lofi and chillhop videos, which follow this general pattern, fit the bill to promote a relaxed and reduced-stress work environment, and their minute animated movements and low melodic rhythms are just the thing to inject some calm into your day. Here are bunch of YouTube videos and stations that will help deliver you a more relaxed headspace.

Chillhop Radio – jazzy & lofi hip hop beats

This raccoon video, animated by Tévy Dubray, progresses from a warm sunny day to a cosy rainy night over the course of a lakeside stroll, with soft, melodic tones accompanied by some bass and treble to liven the pace. This video will continue streaming for as long as you keep the page open. You can even chat live with other listeners. The mellow-yet-upbeat rhythm and the raccoon’s changing walk are great to leave on in the background when you need to focus. Find this beat on the Chillhop Music channel.

Lofi hip hop radio – beats to study/relax to

From the same channel comes another video featuring our furry friend, this time writing in bed surrounded by low ambient light, with his tail softly swaying as his little fingers type away. The music is a deep bass groove, making this station — beats to study to — aptly named. This station is live for continuous listening and viewing, and found on the Chillhop Music channel. Background illustrator Jeoffry Magellan added the 3M balloons, signifying the channel’s 3 million subscriber milestone.

Lofi hip hop radio – the lofi study girl

A favourite of mine, this one features the “Lofi girl,” also known as the lofi study girl, drawn by Artist Juan Pablo Machado. The cat’s tail swinging in the window and the girl’s continuous writing help me concentrate and maintain a fluid workflow — plus, the animation changes based on the season. Right now, you will see snow in the window, but it’ll be rain in the fall or spring. The lofi hip hop radio plays soft piano and guitar music, and you can find each musician’s information displayed on the screen should you want to track down more of their music. Catch this and more lofi girl videos on Chilled Cow.

Star Wars | Lofi HipHop

The nerdy listener will love “Star Wars | Lofi HipHop,” playing familiar Star Wars themes blended with hip hop beats. The songs are energetic and catchy, and the best part is an appearance by Ahsoka Tano, as the beloved character from the animated series The Clone Wars studies right along with you. The video plays on a loop for two hours and can be found on the Amemos – Ambience channel.

Lord of the Rings – Sunset at Bag End

The sweeping string melodies of Lord of the Rings films are ideal for stirring up contemplation, but where the movie might distract you with the plot, this channel is a pure mood. Watch the beautiful golden sunset as smoke rises from Bilbo’s home as the Ambient Worlds channel provides other movie soundtracks for your ambient music playlist, from Harry Potter to The Matrix.

Quarantine and Chill

Ryan Celsius Sounds’ radio station features beats based on popular cartoons. Images are psychedelic recreations of shows like Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and The Simpsons, with tunes that are a mix of low beats with trap music sounds, so they put a bounce in your work groove. The hypnotic images are perfect for when you need a minute to think.

Lakeside Retreat

The Jazz Hop Café curates an uplifting soundscape and visually stunning scene with the video Lakeside Retreat. The beautifully animated waterfront town slowly sinks into darkness as fireflies emerge, and the melodic guitar tunes and major chord progressions lend positive vibes to your productive day. Plus, birds chirping always makes for a happy mood.

LOFI VIBES pt 11!

The gamer in you will love every one of Creative Geeks’ Lofi channels, and the 8-bit animated scenes will remind you of your first Zelda binge. While there’s plenty of slow jams, their Beats to game/jam/party! (2-HOUR MIX!) is an electric ride for high-energy focus, and will help get you through that long to-do list without noticing the time passing by.