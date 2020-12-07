7 Self-Improvement Books That Actually Work

Are you preparing for 2021 to be “your” year? Maybe after 2020, we’re all just hoping to have a year full stop. In any case, the end of the year is a great time for reflection and goal-setting. So why not get a little assistance from a well-loved self-help book or two.

Below, I’ve put together a list of books that are particularly noteworthy in the self-improvement space. Some are brand new for 2020, others have been around for a few years. But what’s consistent here is that they’re all great at offering advice on goal-setting and making serious progress when it comes to work, finance and personal development.

Check them out here:

1. ‘What Would Frida Do?: A Guide To Living Boldly’ By Arianna Davis

Hachette described this book as:

“A contemporary guide to life inspired by the extraordinary artist Frida Kahlo. “…In this charming read, author Arianna Davis conjures Frida’s brave spirit, encouraging women to persevere, to create fearlessly, and to stand by their own truths.”

I am officially sold. Get your copy here.

2. Get Your Sh*t Together – Sarah Knight

Coming from the author of The Life-Changing Magic Of Not Giving A F**K, this book is based around helping you to “stop whining and start winning”.

Grab yours here.

3. Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig

This may sound quite heavy. And yes, it does deal with mental health struggles. But this memoir has been described as life-altering by many. I mean, just read this excerpt:

“I want life. I want to read it and write it and feel it and live it. I want, for as much of the time as possible in this blink-of-an-eye existence we have, to feel all that can be felt. I hate depression. I am scared of it. Terrified, in fact. But at the same time, it has made me who I am. And if – for me – it is the price of feeling life, it’s a price always worth paying”

Read it today.

4. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives by Lori Gottlieb

This booked grabbed me instantly. It’s a book about therapy and the myriad of ways that it can help people who are struggling. Highly recommend.

Buy the book here.

5. Happy & Other Ridiculous Aspirations by Turia Pitt

Aussie icon Turia Pitt has penned another novel, this time it’s focused on ways we can feasibly become happier people. Now that’s a self-improvement goal we can all get behind.

Start your journey here.

6. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

You may have heard of this book before – it’s been raved about by millions of readers. Penguin described it as:

“A reminder of what truly matters, as told through the adventures of four beloved friends. Based on Charlie’s daily Instagram. For fans of Winnie-the-pooh’s Little Book of Wisdom.”

Get a copy here.

7. The Cambridge Code: One Simple Test To Uncover Who You Are by Curly Moloney and Emma Loveridge

This book was written by Dr Emma Loveridge (psychologist) and Dr Curly Moloney (Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery_ along with a team of scientists and researchers from Cambridge University. It looks at ways you can improve your life, work, relationships and wellbeing based on your psychological profile.

Learn more about yourself by grabbing a copy.

Want to continue with the self-improvement? Check out these moving biographies available for purchase now.