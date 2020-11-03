When Can You Exercise After Getting an IUD?

Getting an IUD inserted can be a weird experience. A tiny, T-shaped bit of plastic and maybe metal is popped inside your uterus, and you may have pain during the insertion and cramping afterwards. (Or not — everyone is different.) One thing that’s helpful to know, though: You can exercise pretty much as soon as you feel up to it.

Some providers advise abstaining from both sex and exercise for a short period afterward — sometimes 24 hours, in the information I’ve found online. But many do not. Planned Parenthood, for example, doesn’t offer any such restrictions, and neither did my provider. Ask yours if they recommend following a specific guideline.

I’ve had two IUDs in my lifetime, and when my editor asked me to address the question of when you can exercise after getting an IUD, I had just gotten the second. The IUD hadn’t disrupted my workout schedule at all, except that I planned ahead to get the day’s weightlifting session in before the appointment in case I felt too crampy to do it afterward. Fortunately, I felt fine. I went for a walk that evening and was back to my usual nonsense the next day.

You don’t have to do anything differently in your workout routine after you have an IUD, either. People sometimes wonder whether heavy lifting or strenuous cardio can dislodge the device or otherwise cause trouble, but once it’s in place, it’s likely to stay there. IUD expulsion can happen, but it’s rare, and exercise is not one of the risk factors.