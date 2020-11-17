These Are the Jobs That Have Seen the Biggest Wage Increases for 2020

I don’t need to remind anyone that 2020 has been a rough year financially for many people. The stress this year has placed on folks when it comes to making ends meet is extraordinary. But in some surprisingly positive news today, we’ve seen that there have been a handful of industries that have been able to reward their staff with a bump in pay – yes in 2020.

As Yahoo! Finance reports, Mercer’s 2020 total remuneration survey has highlighted which roles have seen the best salary increases this year. So, if you’re looking to switch industries, you may want to read closely.

According to Yahoo! The most notable wage increases were seen for jobs in digital marketing strategy professionals, who reportedly saw a base salary increase of 9.5 per cent; multimedia web design professionals who were treated to a sizeable 14 per cent boost and unsurprisingly, those in information systems security whose salaries jumped up by 8 per cent.

The Financial Review has shared that Mercer’s head of marketing insights, data and analytics business Chi Tran, connects these trends to the working world’s response to COVID-19.

“Companies are being forced to fast-track the future of work, working from home, reliance on technology advancements to make it all work, so we did see premiums being paid when it came to digital roles,” she is quoted saying by the outlet. “There’s been a pick-up in these digital roles over the past two years, but this year has accelerated the trend that these roles are becoming embedded in organisations and there’s a need for organisations to have these roles in order to survive in the future.”

While we don’t know what work and life will look like beyond this year, it’s certainly interesting to see trends emerging in wage increases for certain jobs, that’s for sure.

As 2020 has surely shown us, nothing is certain. But if you’re interested in moving into a new career, it seems as though digital avenues is the way to go.