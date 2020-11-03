How to Know When It’s Time to Upgrade to a Bigger Car

This article is sponsored by Hyundai.

Your love for a car that’s been with you for many years and many miles may be strong, but oftentimes changes in circumstance beckon an upgrade to bigger and better things like a new drive.

There are some telling signs that will likely push you into upgrading to a bigger car including changes in either your professional or personal life, maybe even both. Here are some reasons it might be time to ditch your old set of wheels for a little something extra.

The numbers in your house have changed

It could be that you’re ready to start a family, or your elderly folks have moved in with you and having a wheelchair-friendly car has become essential. Maybe you’ve got more than one pet and having space for your furry friends is also just as important. Instead of finding room or money for a second car, you could easily upgrade to a bigger one and sort yourself and your family out.

You’re ready to take your business out on the road

Your entrepreneurial spirits are high and you’re ready to be your own boss. Depending on your business plan, you could be in need of a bigger car to meet any number of professional needs. Maybe your passion for architecture and construction work means having to carry bulky equipment from one place to another. Or, your love for cooking has kickstarted a catering business that requires hauling large amounts of food from your kitchen to the designated venue.

Something like the Hyundai iLoad could be a great option for any movers and shakers in search of a solid commercial drive, aka, a van to give their business a good look.

Your new outdoor hobbies require more space

Maybe 2020’s changed your outlook on life and you’re ready to spend time outside, road-tripping and trying out new activities. The upside of having a bigger car means making comfortable travel plans with enough room for you and your mates plus all your stuff.

If, for example, your new hobby is scuba diving and you’ve got your own gear then you can easily carry your belongings with you in the car and not feel suffocated. It’s also a great option for camping and hiking trips, especially if you’re trying to be environmentally-friendly and would like to carry as much with you as possible to avoid disposables.

Again, the Hyundai iLoad is the perfect example of the type or size of car you may want to consider. If both your personal and professional lives intersect in terms of vehicle needs then there’s little to think about.

Ditch the constant repair costs and take the plunge already

You’ve been eying a car upgrade for a while but have unfortunately gone down the rabbit hole of paying for repairs over and over again. It could either be due to attachment issues or because you can’t make up your mind on what your next purchase should be. If it’s a bigger car you want, then stop wasting money on fixing a drive that’s not worth the time and effort anymore.

At the end of the day, all you need to do is research, figure out expenses and if all looks good, get yourself a bigger car of your dreams.