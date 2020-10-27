Deliveroo Wants To Give You Free Fries And Maybe A Car With Your Dinner Tonight

Deliveroo has been in Australia for five years. Five. Which is crazy, because it feels simultaneously so new, and like it’s been around forever. Where would we have been in this hell year without food delivery? I shudder to think.

Anyway, to celebrate their 5th birthday they’re giving away more than one million dollars worth of prizes. A number which is much better when read in your head in the Austin Powers voice.

Prizes in the Eat, Spin and Win competition range from $2 off vouchers, all the way up to an actual car.

All you need to do to win is order $30+ worth of food from any restaurant on Deliveroo (not including tip or delivery) and you’ll get a code to take to the website to spin the prize wheel. Instant prizes on the wheel today include free fries from Grill’d, free burgers, $2-$40 worth of delivery credit, and a $350 dine in voucher. Grill’d plans on giving away 6,000 burgers during the competition period.

Other prizes to be won include an eight-course degustation from Gelato Messina, dine-in experiences for eight from restaurants like Koko and Ruby Red Flamingo, even bigger gift vouchers for take away, and a MINI Electric Hatch car.

Every order over $30 gets to spin the wheel to have the chance to win one of the instant prizes, but will also be entered into the grand prize draw for one of the 14 major prizes. This is the company’s biggest giveaway yet.

Deliveroo is currently available in 13 cities around Australia including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong, Wollongong, Hobart, Newcastle and Cairns. Worldwide they work with 80,000 restaurants.

You can find more information about the Eat, Spin and Win competition here and read all those fun terms and conditions here. If you’re planning to order some dinner tonight, make sure you check out the discount codes for Deliveroo here.