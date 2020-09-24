Everything Coming to Netflix Australia in October 2020

We’re about to head into the 10th month of this rollercoaster year and that means Netflix is serving up a bunch of new content.

This month will see the return of some old favourites as well as fresh seasons of your new obsessions. Kicking off October, Netflix is bringing back seven seasons of New Girl with classics like Magnolia, Riding in Cars with Boys and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie also on the way.

October will also bring a new season of Unsolved Mysteries, Star Trek: Discovery, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and The Alienist.

If you’re looking to take on an end of the month binge, you’ll be in luck too with a ton of licenced content dropping toward the latter half, including Les Misérables, 8 Mile, King Kong and Bridesmaids.

Sink your teeth into the full list below.

Netflix’s October schedule

1 October

Bom Dia, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Magnolia

New Girl: Season 1 – 7

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Riding in Cars with Boys

The Hungover Games

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Worst Witch: Season 4

2 October

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily In Paris

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

The Binding

Vampires vs. the Bronx

4 October

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

6 October

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

7 October

Hubie Halloween

To the Lake

9 October

Deaf U

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

Ginny Weds Sunny

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The Haunting of Bly Manor

12 October

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

The Intern

13 October

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

14 October

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

15 October

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Batman Begins

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

16 October

Alguien tiene que morir

Dream Home Makeover

Grand Army

La Révolution

Pup Academy: Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3

The Big Bang Theory: Season 12

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

The Trial of the Chicago 7

19 October

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

20 October

Paranormal Activity 4

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

21 October

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

22 October

Cadaver

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

You Me Her: Season 5

23 October

8 Mile

About Time

Barbarians

Bridesmaids

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

King Kong

Les Misérables

Move

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Nanny McPhee

Neighbors

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Queen’s Gambit

This Is 40

Wild Child

27 October

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

28 October

Holidate

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

30 October