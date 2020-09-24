Level Up Your Life

Everything Coming to Netflix Australia in October 2020

Lifehacker Australia

Published 11 mins ago: September 24, 2020 at 5:17 pm -
Still from Emily In Paris. Image: Netflix

We’re about to head into the 10th month of this rollercoaster year and that means Netflix is serving up a bunch of new content.

This month will see the return of some old favourites as well as fresh seasons of your new obsessions. Kicking off October, Netflix is bringing back seven seasons of New Girl with classics like Magnolia, Riding in Cars with Boys and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie also on the way.

October will also bring a new season of Unsolved Mysteries, Star Trek: Discovery, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and The Alienist.

coming to netflix the alienist
Image: Netflix

If you’re looking to take on an end of the month binge, you’ll be in luck too with a ton of licenced content dropping toward the latter half, including Les Misérables, 8 Mile, King Kong and Bridesmaids.

Sink your teeth into the full list below.

Netflix’s October schedule

1 October

  • Bom Dia, Verônica
  • Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
  • Magnolia
  • New Girl: Season 1 – 7
  • Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
  • Riding in Cars with Boys
  • The Hungover Games
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
  • The Worst Witch: Season 4

2 October

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
  • Ahí te encargo
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • Emily In Paris
  • Òlòtūré
  • Serious Men
  • Song Exploder
  • The Binding
  • Vampires vs. the Bronx

4 October

  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

6 October

  • StarBeam: Halloween Hero

7 October

  • Hubie Halloween
  • To the Lake

9 October

  • Deaf U
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
  • Ginny Weds Sunny
  • Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor

12 October

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
  • The Intern

13 October

  • Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

14 October

  • BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

15 October

  • A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
  • Batman Begins
  • Love Like the Falling Rain
  • Rooting for Roona
  • Social Distance

16 October

  • Alguien tiene que morir
  • Dream Home Makeover
  • Grand Army
  • La Révolution
  • Pup Academy: Season 2
  • Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3
  • The Big Bang Theory: Season 12
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

19 October

  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

20 October

  • Paranormal Activity 4
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

21 October

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
  • Rebecca

22 October

  • Cadaver
  • The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
  • You Me Her: Season 5

23 October

  • 8 Mile
  • About Time
  • Barbarians
  • Bridesmaids
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • King Kong
  • Les Misérables
  • Move
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Neighbors
  • Over the Moon
  • Perdida
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • This Is 40
  • Wild Child

27 October

  • Blood of Zeus
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
  • Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
  • Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

28 October

  • Holidate
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

30 October

  • Bronx
  • His House
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
  • Suburra: Season 3
  • The Day of the Lord
