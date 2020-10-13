Netflix’s Holiday Slate is Here to Spread Some Christmas Cheer

With the holiday season fast approaching, Netflix has announced some of its high profile Christmas staples to get you through the holiday season. And I, for one, am more than excited to see the slew of programming gracing our screens over the next few months. Netflix’s annual holiday slate will see a range of brand new (and returning!) programming that is bound to leave everyone feeling the holiday joy.

The Films

Kicking off the annual slate are two perfect holiday rom-coms that are sweeter than a Christmas cookie. On October 28, there’s Emma Roberts in Holidate, featuring Aussie Luke Bracey as her co-lead. The film follows the story of two unlucky-in-love strangers who agree to be each other’s “Holidate” to gather through the holiday season.

Then, launching off the November roster, Operation Christmas Drop arrives on November 5. The film, starring Kat Graham, takes a humanitarian approach to the typical Christmas story as a congressional aide joins a captain from a beachside Air Force base parachute gifts and supplies to residents of neighbouring islands.

November 10 sees the arrival of Dash & Lily, a teen romance set through the written page, as the two connect through a notebook they pass back and forth in New York City. Following this is the release of the much anticipated follow-up to 2018’s The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again finds our two plucky lookalikes thrust into more shenanigans as Stacy races to help Duchess Margaret when she unexpectedly inherits the throne of Montenaro.

And if Christmas musicals are your thing, Netflix has absolutely got you covered. This year’s slate includes Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on November 13, a musical adventure following the life of a toymaker in a spirited town, who after being robbed of her prized possession by his apprentice, turns to his inventive granddaughter to help find the magic within.

Then on November 22, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square hits screens. Featuring 14 original songs, written and performed by Dolly Parton, the film follows Regina Fuller, a wealthy and unpalatable woman who returns to her small town after her fathers death in order to sell the beloved square to a mall developer.

Rounding out the crop of Christmas films, the sequel to The Christmas Chronicles, the November 25 release of The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two returns to the adventures of Santa Claus and his plucky side-kicks Kate and Teddy. This time they’re joined by their new step-brother Jack, as they’re sucked into more mayhem on the Christmas holidays.

The Television Shows

And if you’re looking for more holiday television programming, Netflix is here to help. The upcoming slate will see the returns of Sugar Rush Christmas, and I’ll Be Home For Christmas for their second seasons, while the perennially popular The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will be back for a third season.

Then there’s the additions of three-part mini-series Überweihnachten, starring German comedian Luke Mockridge, and Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, a new reality starring interior designer and Mr. Christmas himself, Benjamin Bradley.

For those of you who need one last trip with the characters of Ashley Garcia and the Big Show, Netflix has a Christmas special for each show, that’ll also double as their series finales.

With a line-up this good, it’s a wonder how we’ll get through the holiday season un-glued to our TV screens. Well, I don’t mind. I’m just going to sit back, relax and gear up for what is sure to be one heck of a holiday season.