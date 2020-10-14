The Best SIM-Only Plans For The iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Max

The new iPhone is finally here. Well, almost. If you’re thinking about pre-ordering an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro outright, you should think about getting a new phone plan for it too. SIM-only phone plans often offer better than value than plans that include a phone, and if you’re dropping at least $1,349 on a new device in one hit, saving a bit of cash is an appealing prospect.

The main reason SIM-only plans tend to be better value is because you can also consider plans from MVNOs. MVNO plans to be a little more “no frills” and rarely get you more than the basics, but more often than not, they’re cheaper than the big guys. But hey, the big guys have been known to sling a great deal or two from time to time too.

So, if you’re thinking about grabbing a new plan for your new iPhone, here are five SIM-Only phone plans we think you should consider.

Vodafone

Vodafone is knocking $5 per month off its cheapest plan, bringing it down to $35 and 30GB per month for your first year if you sign up before October 15. After your 12 months are up, you’ll pay $40 per month, but you’ll keep your 30GB allowance. And since the plan is contract-free, you can always bounce when the discount runs out.

This plan also has unlimited data at 2Mbps speeds for if you manage to go over your cap, and $5 per day roaming for when overseas travel if hopefully finally maybe A Thing again.

As is the norm with Vodafone, you’re able to save on your total monthly bill by bundling multiple plans on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount for each postpaid plan after your first, up to a maximum of 20%. Mobile, tablet, mobile broadband, and NBN plans can all be bundled.

Circles.Life

Upstart telco Circles.Life is currently offering a massive 100GB for just $28 per month. That’s a lot of data for not a lot of money. Most other 100GB plans will set you back at least $55 per month. If you’re after a huge allowance to go with your new iPhone, Circles is hard to beat.

There’s one catch you should be aware of, however. This pricing will only last for your first six months with Circles, after which you’ll pay $38 per month. But as with all Circles plans, this offer is contract-free. This means you can leave when your discount expires if you don’t want to pay the full price, but $38 for 100GB is still a great deal.

If you manage to go over your allowance, you’ll get an extra 3GB of “bill shock protection” data at no extra cost, effectively making this a 103GB plan. If you still need extra, you can purchase a 3GB for just $6. Considering most telcos charge $10 per gigabyte, this is genuinely pretty reasonable.

To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code JUSTFORYOU.

Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Moose Mobile

Moose Mobile is a smaller provider powered by the Optus network that you should definitely be considering. $21.80 per month gets you 20GB of data on a no-contract SIM-only phone plan, making it one of the best bang-for-buck options around.

There is one small catch you should be aware of, however. Your 20GB allowance is only valid for your first two years, after which it will drop down to 8GB. While that’s not ideal, two years is tantamount to a decade in telco time, so you’ll easily find yourself a better plan by the time your bonus data evaporates.

SpinTel

SpinTel is currently the only provider outside of the big three to offer 5G access, which could be a boon if you want to make the most of your iPhone 12. SpinTel’s 5G plans are a little pricier than its 4G options, but they still represent a saving when compared to Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone.

SpinTel’s best bang for buck option is a $40 per month plan with 50GB of data. You will however get a $5 per month discount for your first six months, bringing your initial spend down to $35 per month.

SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

TPG

If you’d prefer a prepaid plan, TPG is currently offering 50% off its entire range. The standout is its $24.99 plan, which gets you 14GB. While $24.99 for 14GB isn’t outstanding, you’ll pay just $12.50 for your first six months. That’s almost impossible to match. That kind of money rarely gets you much more than 2GB. And since TPG’s plans are all prepaid, you can literally leave whenever.

TPG prepaid plans are sold on a month-long basis, and are powered by the Vodafone network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.