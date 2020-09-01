There’s a New App For All Your On-Demand Plant and Hardware Needs

A new app on the block is calling itself the ‘Uber’ for all your plant, home and hardware needs. Here’s what you need to know.

The new way of the world thanks to the pandemic has left one too many of us stuck indoors, terrified of being out in public places, especially to shop. It’s also made us embrace new hobbies, especially DIY activities — and become proud plant parents. While the likes of Bunnings, Spotlight and other hardware and crafty stores have been a blessing, 2020’s also revealed a slight gap in the market to us.

Twenty-two-year-old entrepreneurs, Greg Leibowitz and James Fisher, realised there wasn’t an option for people to avail if they wanted to start or finish a project on a whim and needed supplies to get going without having to leave the house. It’s also true for people who don’t have a car, can’t drive…or are too lazy.

The app, which offers on-demand delivery to your doorstep, contract-free, is also a great alternative for tradespeople who need things on the job and don’t have the option of leaving the site.

So, how does the new Rendr app work, you ask?

You can download the app to your phone and browse it for all your plants, home and hardware needs. Some of the items you can shop for on Rendr include DIY vegetable kits, organic garden bundles, barbecues, tools and lighting. The delivery timings are from 7am to 7pm and you can schedule these in advance. Delivery costs depend on the number of items you’re ordering but the starting price is $14.95.

Here’s the catch though. While anyone can download the app, Rendr’s only delivering to Melbourne’s CBD and close-by suburbs for the time being. While it’s a bummer for the rest of us folks outside these areas, we’re happy our mates in Melbourne can benefit while in lockdown. You can check out all the delivery areas here.

Having said that, Leibowitz and Fisher hope to expand their operations in the coming months.

“Our model is very scalable,” the co-founders told Lifehacker Australia. “So when we find that there’s demand from a particular area, we can just include those suburbs and allow deliveries to be completed to those areas.”

You can download the Rendr app on iTunes or on Google Play.