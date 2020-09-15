The Top Dog Breeds and Names Aussies Can’t Get Enough of in 2020

To get through 2020 and its stressful times, more Aussies than ever before have taken home a furry four-legged friend for love and comfort. Here are the most popular dog breeds and names we are absolutely loving this year.

In the first half of the year, there were a massive 6.2 million Google searches surrounding ‘dog adoption’ and ‘getting a new dog’. This puts it at a 111 per cent year-on-year increase which is phenomenal. Considering 40 per cent of Australian households boasted owning a dog last year, we won’t be surprised if that number has changed in a big way in 2020.

We love our furry friends, that much is obvious, but there are certain breeds and names that we really haven’t been able to get enough of in 2020, as revealed by a new study from Hill’s Pet Nutrition Australia. The crown, however, goes to ‘Kobe Cavoodle’ as the number one trending dog in Australia, paying homeage to the late Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend we were very saddened to lose this year.

Besides the popular Cavoodle, here’s the full list of dog breeds and names that have made the rankings.

Top 25 trending dog breeds in Australia

Cavoodle Golden Retriever French Bulldog Australian Shephed Border Collie German Shepherd Pomeranian Rottweiler Pug Labradoodle Doberdane Doberman Beagle Bulldog Bullpug Greyhound Cocker Spaniel Bull Terrier Dachshund Samoyed Chihuahua Chow Chow Great Dane Chusky Shiba Inu

Top 10 trending dog names in Australia

Kobe Dixie Walter Boomer Bear Hunter Odie Elsa Gigi Shelby

If you're keen to find out popular dog breeds in your state, visit the Hill's Pet website for more in-depth details from their new study.