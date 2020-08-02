This ‘Stay Calm’ Video Series Is Great for Expectant Mums

Pregnancy can be a time of joy and fear, excitement and stress — sometimes all at once. There are more resources online for pregnant women than ever before, but sometimes it’s nice to actually see and hear someone else’s experiences, especially during a time when we’re all so physically isolated. That’s why Very Well Family’s “Stay Calm Mum” pregnancy video docuseries is being released at just the right time.

The series of 10 short videos is hosted by Tiffany Small, who is 23 weeks pregnant with her first child. Small interviews doctors, health experts and a diverse group of mums-to-be in varying circumstances. From the first episode that explores early pregnancy signs to the 10th episode that tackles how to deal with all those unsolicited opinions, the series overall addresses the physical, mental and emotional complexity of pregnancy.

The 10 videos cover:

There’s a little something for everyone here; certain stories from the women who are interviewed are bound to resonate more than others. But each video is just five to eight minutes long, so you can spread them out or binge them all in a little over an hour.