Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans From Telstra

Aussies keen to get their hands on Samsung’s new and shiny Galaxy Note 20 phones can say a little hurrah — Telstra’s released its plans so you don’t have to buy the phone outright if you don’t want to.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note and Note Ultra look like sleek beasts with a ‘do-everything’ promise. However, that can only be ascertained once the phones are released for a little play around. For now, you can read all about the new phones here but we’ll take you through the specs once again before jumping into the phone plans from Telstra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

You’ll be able to grab the regular Note 20 in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey while the Note 20 Ultra will be available in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white. Here’s an outline of the specs for both models:

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Display 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080),

393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),

496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate Dimensions & weight 161.1 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Oct-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Operating System Android 10 Android 10 S Pen Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto,

30x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12PM Telephoto,

laser AF sensor, 50x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic

sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer,

Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Battery 4,300mAH batter, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Availability through Samsung

If you’re looking to buy outright, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting today, 6 August. The phones will go on sale in Australia on 21 August.

Plans from Telstra

By opting for a phone plan with Telstra, the telco will give a $10 per month discount to anyone who pre-orders the Note 20. The offer is valid for the first 12 months of your plan if you go for a Medium plan or higher.

However, Telstra’s only ranging two devices from Samsung’s latest unveiling. Here’s what you can get:

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

