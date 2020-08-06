Level Up Your Life

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans From Telstra

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Published 16 mins ago: August 6, 2020 at 10:01 am -
Filed to:affiliate
affiliate partnerandroid phonesauphone plansamsung note 20telstrawhistleout
Samsung Note 20, Telstra plan
Image: Supplied

Aussies keen to get their hands on Samsung’s new and shiny Galaxy Note 20 phones can say a little hurrah — Telstra’s released its plans so you don’t have to buy the phone outright if you don’t want to.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note and Note Ultra look like sleek beasts with a ‘do-everything’ promise. However, that can only be ascertained once the phones are released for a little play around. For now, you can read all about the new phones here but we’ll take you through the specs once again before jumping into the phone plans from Telstra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

You’ll be able to grab the regular Note 20 in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey while the Note 20 Ultra will be available in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white. Here’s an outline of the specs for both models:

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra
Display 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080),
393ppi, HDR10+ certified		 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),
496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate
Dimensions & weight 161.1 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g
CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Oct-core processor
Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage
Operating System Android 10 Android 10
S Pen Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time
Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto,
30x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera		 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12PM Telephoto,
laser AF sensor, 50x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera
Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C)
Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic
sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor		 Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer,
Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
Battery 4,300mAH batter, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Availability through Samsung

If you’re looking to buy outright, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting today, 6 August. The phones will go on sale in Australia on 21 August. 

Plans from Telstra

By opting for a phone plan with Telstra, the telco will give a $10 per month discount to anyone who pre-orders the Note 20. The offer is valid for the first 12 months of your plan if you go for a Medium plan or higher.

However, Telstra’s only ranging two devices from Samsung’s latest unveiling. Here’s what you can get:

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

READ MORE
New Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Price, Specs and Availability in Australia

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji

Mariam Gabaji is Lifehacker's editor, who writes about hacks and lifestyle trends.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.