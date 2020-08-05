New Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Price, Specs and Availability in Australia

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has officially launched. Here’s everything you need to know about it’s price, specs and availability in Australia now.

It’s very early in the morning here in Sydney (at the time of writing) but we’re stoked about the launch of Samsung’s shiny new devices — the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and it’s even larger and posher Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event, which kicked off at 12:00am AEST 6 August, has officially green-lit the many, many rumours going around about its second flagship of the year. Since we have all the juicy details, here’s everything you need to know about the specs, cost, and availability for both the bad boys.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

Samsung’s latest phone in its premium lineup is boasting big screens, big cameras and a few different colours. The regular Note 20 will come in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey while the Note 20 Ultra will be available in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white.

As mentioned in most rumour reports, the Note 20 series will have 6.7 to 6.9-inch screens with Infinity-0 displays, so no surprise there.

The Note 20 Ultra will come with four lenses at the rear (nice!). It will have an 108 mega-pixel lens and 50x optical zoom while the regular Note 20 has 20x optical zoom. Both versions have 10 mega-pixel front-facing cameras.

Thanks to both models being powerhouses, the battery lives are more than great. Samsung’s also boasting super-fast charging capabilities so you can get more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Its advanced S Pen function has five new gesture controls to help with ‘touchless navigation of your device’. What’s also kind of cool and efficient is that the Samsung Notes app will allow you to save your notes across multiple devices like your PC, tablet and phone. This is great for people who love taking notes.

Here’s a snapshot view of the specs you’ll likely appreciate:

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Display 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080),

393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),

496ppi, HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate Dimensions & weight 161.1 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Oct-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Operating System Android 10 Android 10 S Pen Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of batter standby time Bluetooth enabled, up to 24 hours of battery standby time Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto,

30x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12PM Telephoto,

laser AF sensor, 50x optical zoom, 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav,

NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav,

NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic

sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer,

Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Battery 4,300mAH batter, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Australia

The starting price for the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is $1,499 and $1,649 if you’re after 5G. Both come with 256GB memory.

You can get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,849 or pay $1,999 if you’d rather opt for 5G. The two versions also come with 256GB memory. In case that’s not enough, you also have the option of getting Note 20 Ultra 5G with 512GB memory but it’ll set you back $2,199 and you can only get it in mystic black.

We’ll keep you updated once Aussie telcos release their plans for Samsung’s latest phones.

Availability in Australia

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting today, 6 August. It will go on sale in Australia on 21 August.

