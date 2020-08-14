Level Up Your Life

Miocic vs Cormier: How to Watch UFC 252 from Australia

Published 2 hours ago: August 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm -
UFC 252 Miocic v Cormier 3 Press Conference
Image: Getty Images

UFC 252 is finally here and fans of combat sports – or just any sport in general – are in for a treat this weekend when Stipe Miocic takes on Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

The two have fought against each other twice before but UFC 252 will be particularly special — it’s Cormier’s last match and he’s looking to go out with a win. The previous two matches in 2018 and 2019 saw Cormier and Miocic win one each.

It’s no understatement that how Cormier exits the sport is at the top of his mind.

“In mixed martial arts, yes – but then it can put you right alongside the greatest sports athletes of all time,” Cormier said at the fight news conference.

“Michael Jordan won with the Bulls when they beat the Jazz. Unfortunately, he came back — I won’t come back. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl in his last season. It would put me in that type of sphere with the greatest athletes that have ever competed across any sport. So, when I win on Saturday [or Sunday for Australians], I will retire in that way.”

What date and time is the UFC 252 match between Miocic and Cormier?

Set a reminder for Sunday, 16 August at 12pm because that’s when the two will be battling it out for the Heavyweight title.

  • Early prelims: Sunday 16 August, 9am AEST
  • Prelims: Sunday 16 August, 10am AEST
  • Main card: Sunday 16 August, 12pm AEST

How to watch the Miocic vs Cormier fight in Australia

If all you care about are the five main draws, or just the fight between Miocic and Cormier, you can watch it via Main Event on Foxtel. Alternatively you can also:

  • Watch prelims via Kayo Sports
  • Stream online on the UFC website or use its app to watch the fights on your smart TVs. The monthly UFC fight pass costs $10.99
  • Purchase a full fight pass via PS4 for $54.95 or $49.95 if you’re already a PlayStation Plus member

Who’s fighting in the UFC 252 event?

Main card

  • Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Prelims

  • Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pachel
  • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • TJ Brown vs. Danny Chaves
  • Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Early prelims

  • Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
  • Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley
