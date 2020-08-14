Miocic vs Cormier: How to Watch UFC 252 from Australia

UFC 252 is finally here and fans of combat sports – or just any sport in general – are in for a treat this weekend when Stipe Miocic takes on Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

The two have fought against each other twice before but UFC 252 will be particularly special — it’s Cormier’s last match and he’s looking to go out with a win. The previous two matches in 2018 and 2019 saw Cormier and Miocic win one each.

This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp pic.twitter.com/BvyhectS4X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 9, 2020

It’s no understatement that how Cormier exits the sport is at the top of his mind.

“In mixed martial arts, yes – but then it can put you right alongside the greatest sports athletes of all time,” Cormier said at the fight news conference.

“Michael Jordan won with the Bulls when they beat the Jazz. Unfortunately, he came back — I won’t come back. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl in his last season. It would put me in that type of sphere with the greatest athletes that have ever competed across any sport. So, when I win on Saturday [or Sunday for Australians], I will retire in that way.”

What date and time is the UFC 252 match between Miocic and Cormier?

Set a reminder for Sunday, 16 August at 12pm because that’s when the two will be battling it out for the Heavyweight title.

Early prelims: Sunday 16 August, 9am AEST

Prelims: Sunday 16 August, 10am AEST

Main card: Sunday 16 August, 12pm AEST

How to watch the Miocic vs Cormier fight in Australia

If all you care about are the five main draws, or just the fight between Miocic and Cormier, you can watch it via Main Event on Foxtel. Alternatively you can also:

Watch prelims via Kayo Sports

Stream online on the UFC website or use its app to watch the fights on your smart TVs. The monthly UFC fight pass costs $10.99

Purchase a full fight pass via PS4 for $54.95 or $49.95 if you’re already a PlayStation Plus member

Who’s fighting in the UFC 252 event?

Main card

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pachel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chaves

Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Early prelims