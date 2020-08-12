How To Boost Your Qantas Points While Travel Is Off the Cards

This article has been sponsored by Qantas.

We’re all dreaming of where we’re going to go when we’re able to travel again, to reconnect with family and friends, or even just for a change of scenery from the four walls of our own homes, so here are some ways to boost your points balance to use towards that next trip when you’re ready.

If you have a credit card that earns Qantas Points, ensure you’re making the most of it. Earning points on the things you’re already buying every day – whether you’re shopping, sipping, filling-up or checking out – can be a fairly easy exercise and one that certainly pays off in the long run.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the average Australian spends $74,120 a year on everyday purchases, including $12,322 on groceries, $24,266 on bills and $10,747 on transport. This equates to about 74,000 Qantas Points if you make those purchases with a credit card that earns Qantas Points. That’s enough to get you return Economy flights from Sydney to Auckland, Hobart, or pretty much anywhere else in Australia (plus taxes, fees and carrier charges).^

If you’re looking to boost your Qantas Points with a credit card, here are four tips you can follow to help make the most of your purchases.

1. Make every purchase count

Almost all purchases can add up to a decent stash of points over time. Whether it’s ongoing expenses like groceries costs ($12,322 per year on average) or smaller ones like your morning coffee, you could be making every purchase count.

By shifting these everyday purchases onto a points-earning credit card*, you’ll be earning as many Qantas Points as possible without spending any more than you usually would. It’s the easiest way to maximise points. You can see more examples of how points can add up here.

2. Link it to direct debits or service accounts

Linking your credit card to your direct debits is an easy way to earn points regularly. For example, utility bills, phone bills, insurance and subscriptions services such as Netflix and Stan – they could all be earning your points. As they are automatic payments, set them up once by linking your card and you’ll be earning points each time the payment is due, without having to remember to get your card out.

It’s not just the larger bills either – linking your card to smaller things like Uber and food delivery services will have you racking up even more points with little effort.

3. Earn points twice

If you use a credit card to book a Qantas flight, hotel, shop with one of the airline’s retail partners, you can earn points twice. You’ll earn points from the purchase and then again when you use your credit card.

For example, you can earn points when you shop at Woolworths with Woolworths Rewards, when you fill up your car at BP with BP Rewards, and for shopping in Qantas’ online mall, then earn points again when you use your credit card to pay for the purchase.

With the right motivation and changes in the way you pay for purchases, you’ll never miss a point.

4. Find some motivation

Sometimes, making changes requires some solid motivation. Luckily, Qantas has a new digital tool that lets you track how your points are stacking up each month (for up to 3 of your Qantas Points earning credit cards), so you can see how you could boost your points to get away on your dream trip sooner. It’s called the Qantas Card Companion.

Card Companion also gives you access to offers, tips and tricks on maximising your points, all in one place. To get started visit cardcompanion.qantas.com and log in securely using your Qantas Frequent Flyer details to link up to 3 of your Qantas Points earning credit cards.

So now you’ve got your points – what can you use them for? Most of us are looking forward to travelling again, and now is a great time to plan that trip. The Qantas Frequent Flyer program allows you to use your points for most elements of a great trip – including flights, upgrades and hotel stays.

As an example, for 31,500 points you could get a one way Economy Classic Flight Reward from Melbourne to Honolulu or for under 56,000 points you could get a one way Economy Classic Flight Reward from Brisbane to New York, London or Los Angeles (plus taxes, fees and carrier charges).

^Classic Flight Rewards are available on Qantas, Jetstar and partner airlines. Classic Flight. Reward seats are subject to capacity controls, availability is limited and some flights may not have any Classic Flight Rewards available. The Qantas Points, stated are accurate as at 5 June 2020 but may vary at the time of booking. Status Credits and Qantas Points will not be earned on Classic Flight Rewards. Visit Classic Flight Rewards for more information.

* Card products referred to are not Qantas products and not offered or issued by Qantas but by the relevant Card partners. The applicable Card Partner is the credit provider and credit licensee under the National Consumer Credit laws. Points are offered by the relevant Card partner and partner reward program and can only be earned on eligible purchases.