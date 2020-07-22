Take These Free Digital Cooking Classes With Your Kids

A couple of months into the pandemic, my 9-year-old son looked at me and said, “Maybe I’ll get into cooking.” He’s helped me bake since he was a preschooler but we’d never really cooked together because weeknights were always so rushed with school and work and activities. Not so much at the moment.

So I promptly bought him a cookbook for kids that I’d recently bought my niece, (this one from America’s Test Kitchen — I highly recommend). Since then, he’s made several things, including homemade tortilla chips, nachos and a few pizzas, and has bookmarked everything from cornbread to baked salmon.

It’s a good time to cook with our kids. It’s a life skill they need to learn anyway, it encourages them try new foods and creating something for the whole family is satisfying for everyone. So when I discovered that Delish is hosting free digital cooking classes twice a week on Facebook right now, I got a wee bit excited. The only thing better than cooking a new dish straight from a recipe is first watching someone else do it, getting that mouth-watering sensation and then attempting to replicate it yourself.

Delish’s editorial director Joanna Saltz — and her kids — are going live at 6 a.m. AEST every Wednesday and Friday on the Delish Kids Facebook page. The day before a live demonstration, Delish posts what they’ll be making with a full recipe so you can make sure you have the ingredients on hand.

As I was scrolling through recipes they’ve already made, a recent video of this spaghetti squash cheesy bread recipe caught my eye. Spaghetti squash cheesy bread is not a recipe I would normally click on, but I watched the 17-minute video and damn does it look good.

In the videos, Saltz and her kids start by detailing the three main rules any underage chef needs to remember:

1. Wash your hands — “because clean hands are a chef’s best tool.”

2. Ask a parent or guardian before you use hot or sharp things.

3. Always have fun!

Yesterday’s recipe was Reese’s cones; tomorrow’s is taco veggie tot muffins. Other recent recipes they’ve made include Rolo-stuffed bananas, zucchini enchiladas, and cheddar bacon ranch corn. You can view all of the live video demonstrations here.