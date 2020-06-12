How to Get a Free Copy of ‘Hitman: Absolution’ This Weekend

I don’t care how many Hitman games IO Interactive cranks out, I’ll play every single one of them, even though all of them involve doing the exact same thing: poring over sprawling levels to find the perfect spots from which to execute covert assassinations. And, in my case, scrambling to finish your objectives without looking like a total doof when your plans go wrong. If this sounds like a good time to you, you’re in luck: This weekend you can get a copy of 2012’s Hitman: Absolution for free.

To do so, fire up your Good ol’ Games account right now — or create one, if you don’t have one — and claim your free copy. It’s as easy as that. While the ageing game won’t be as graphically stimulating as, say, 2018’s Hitman 2, I believe you’ll still have plenty of fun figuring out all the weird ways it allows you to kill target NPCs. For example:

GOG’s giveaway is a part of its Summer Sale Grand Finale, during which you can also score plenty of other classic games for reasonable prices (including my favourite, the Diablo + Hellfire bundle, which will cost you around the price of a fancy Starbucks coffee). It’s also ok if you don’t want to buy anything, however; that won’t affect your ability to download or play Hitman: Absolution all you want.

However, there is one tiny catch — like an assassin navigating a great Hitman level, you’ll only have so many opportunities to make a killing. The time-limited freebie goes away on Monday, June 15, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Even if you aren’t sure if you’ll ever play the game, there’s no reason not to grab it, associate it with your account forevermore, and add it to your list-of-games-to-get-through-eventually.

These days Hitman: Absolution retails for $US20 ($29), so this deal is actually decent; GOG isn’t just slapping a “big” digital discount sticker on a $US7 ($10) title. And while you’re picking up this killer game, you might as well make a day of it and check your Epic Games store account, too, where both Ark: Survival Evolved and the Samurai Showdown Neogeo Collection are free through June 18. That should give you plenty to do this weekend.