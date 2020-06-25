Check the Auto-Delete Defaults on Your New Google Accounts

Newly created Google accounts will come with auto-delete turned on by default for all data types — a feature that users previously had to go in and select.

Google hangs onto your data, which it uses to curate content and ads across its services, in three categories:

Web and app history (including Chrome browsing history and Google assistant voice and audio data)

YouTube search and watch histories

Google Maps history and GPS location data

Google will now auto-delete location history and web/app data after 18 months and YouTube history after three years by default on all new accounts. This means you don’t have to remember to update your auto-delete settings or go in and manually delete your activity.

However, if you prefer to have your data auto-delete sooner than 18 months (or three years!) out, you can update your settings to auto-delete after three months — a process we’ll explain below.

Keep in mind that this new policy applies to new accounts only, which means you’ll still have to opt into auto-delete on existing Google accounts. We’ve got a whole guide to that process (and why it’s important), but here’s a quick overview:

On your Google activity dashboard, click “Activity controls” in the left sidebar. Scroll down to the data type you want to manage and click the “Auto-delete” option. Toggle on the timeframe (three months or 18 months) in the pop-up window and click Next > Confirm.

Screenshot: Emily Long

Keep in mind that you’ll have to go through this process separately for your web and app activity, location services and YouTube history auto-delete settings.

Unfortunately, you can’t opt out of Google’s data collection completely. But enabling auto-delete (on existing accounts) or updating your timeframe (on new accounts) helps both protect your privacy and ensure that Google gives you recommendations for content based on your current preferences.