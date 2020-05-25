What's Open And Closed On Memorial Day 2020

Foxtel's Binge: Pricing, Release Date And Content

Monday is Memorial Day. While all the days might be blurring together right now, the day is a federal holiday, which means some places might not be open that typically have been recently.

Depending on where you live, some places that might traditionally be open on Memorial day, or that are open in other cities and towns, might also be closed still for the day. When it doubt, it’s always a good idea to call ahead or check the store or restaurant’s website.

Here’s a high-level overview of what’s open and closed:

Closed

Again, what’s open and closed with vary depending on where you live, but businesses that are run by either the state or federal government are almost all closed for the day, as are businesses like banks that interface with government agencies. These are definitely closed today:

  • The stock market

  • Banks

  • Courts

  • Libraries

  • USPS

  • FedEx (except FedEx Custom Critical)

  • UPS (except for UPS Express Critical)

  • State-run schools

Local businesses will make the decision on their own on whether or not to open. One major chain we know that will be closed on Monday is Costco. Again, when in doubt, call first.

Open

Most stores that are allowed to be open on Memorial Day likely will be, both to recoup some of the cash they lost while they were shut down and to potentially hold Memorial Day sales, although some may be operating at different-than-normal hours.

Memorial Day is often a big sales day for department stores in particular. Keep in mind that many of those sales can be taken advantage of online, so you don’t need to necessarily rush to shop in-person to get a bargain.

