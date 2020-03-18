Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

What To Do If Your iPhone Breaks While Apple Stores Are Closed

Image: Shutterstock

In order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Apple announced last week that it will be closing all of its stores outside of China until March 27th. With no Apple Store to go to, that might pose a problem should your iPhone break or if your phone (or other Apple device) was already being repaired by Apple prior to the announcement.

To help answer those questions, Apple posted a FAQ on how things will work during the closure of its stores.

The short version:

  • If you need to get your device repaired during the time the Apple Store is closed, you can start that process online.

  • If your device is being repaired right now you can see the status of that repair here.

  • If you need to return something, you’ll have 14 days from when Apple stores in your area open again to do so. That means if stores don’t open again until May 1st, you’ll have 14 days after that to make it happen.

Apple’s online support is still up and running, so if that iPhone repair is something software-based, then you might be able to get someone to help walk you through the repair yourself online as well.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles