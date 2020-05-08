Triple Your Wardrobe Space With This Simple Storage Hack

If you love hoarding clothes and aren't ready to give up on your wardrobe favourites (and still insist on shopping), we have just the hack for you to triple the space you have to hang your clothes. In fact, it'll only take you a few seconds.
There's nothing more satisfying than flicking through all the TikTok videos until you find something that has the potential to change your life. There are some people – including myself – who hate folded clothes because it's time consuming to fold them and it doesn't give you a full picture of what you own when you're trying to find something appropriate to wear. We've all had moments when we've found a much-loved top at the back of the closet months later.
How To Hack Your Devices So They Don't Work At Bedtime
I am the absolute worst at this. I know I have to go to bed at a reasonable time, but when lights-out time hits, there I am: on the computer, on my tablet, or on my smartphone, usually doing another lap of YouTube/Facebook/Instagram/Twitter just to make sure I didn't miss anything. And a half-hour later, I'm still doing it.
Holly of Holly Vlogs Official shares her simple life hack on TikTok for creating more storage space for your clothes. The video has already gained 44,2000 views (and counting).
All you'll need for this hack to work is to successfully collect as many soda can rings as possible and then within seconds (or minutes depending on your speed) you can hang three shirts in one length.
First, slide the ring over the neck of your hanger. Make sure it already has a shirt hanging on it. Next, bring out a second hanger and take it through the soda can ring, hang another piece of clothing on it repeat the last step. Hold the first hanger and admire the chain of three items of clothing you've created. Tada.
If, after reading this and watching the video, you still don't seem too keen on the hack, we suggest trying it out before making up your mind. If your wardrobe has very limited shelf space, you're going to thank Holly for years to come.
Use A Squeeze Bottle As A DIY Bidet
I don’t know about you, but I am running out of toilet paper. I only have two rolls left in my cabinet, and my local grocery store has nothing but empty shelves. There wasn’t any toilet paper when I last visited the grocery store in person, two weeks ago—and when I put in an online order this week, which gives me the option of requesting any available item in a certain category, there were no items available in the toilet paper category.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink