This Is Why You Can't Use GIFs In Zoom Right Now

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve been using GIFs to chat with others during Zoom meetings, you might notice that functionality has disappeared.

Zoom has temporarily disabled its integration of the GIF platform Giphy in its chat feature. In a blog post announcing the move, it said “To ensure strong privacy protection for users, we’ve temporarily removed the Giphy integration in Zoom Chat. Once additional technical and security measures have been deployed, we will re-enable the feature.”

So it will likely make a return at some point, although we’re not exactly sure when that will happen.

Facebook recently acquired Giphy for $US300 ($459) million and plans to integrate it into Instagram.

The removal of Giphy integration was one of a number of product updates Zoom recently made.

It also made it so screen sharing in Pro accounts is set to “Host Only” by default, added audio for waiting rooms, and it now requires a participant to consent before a host can unmute them.