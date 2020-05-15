PSA: You Can Still Enjoy Eurovision Fun This Weekend

Image: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

Yes, Eurovision might have been cancelled thanks to our enemy, coronavirus, but the celebration's not been completely banished this year. Instead, SBS will be holding a hypothetical Eurovision contest based on Australian votes so you can pretend it's really happening. Here's how you watch it.

Knowing there was big Eurovision-shaped hole in our hearts this year, SBS launched a poll for voters to decide on their three favourite performances planned for this year's contest. They're then going to air the results of this countdown in a three-hour special on Saturday evening so it almost feels like the real thing.

It's not exactly clear how Australian voters were expected to refrain from just choosing Australia but look, it could be the world's way correcting previous year's obvious mistakes.

If you'd forgotten about Australia's hopes for 2020, our contestant was art pop musician, Montaigne, who performed "Don't Break Me". While we'll never know how it would have fared in the real competition this year, she's expected to return as our 2021 contest too.

Here's a little taste of Montaigne's performance if you needed to re-jog your memory.

How to watch the Eurovision 2020 festivities in Australia

If a Eurovision blitz with a few friends is really what you needed this weekend, you're in luck. To catch the SBS's pseudo contest, Eurovision 2020: Big Night In!, you'll need to tune in to SBS On Demand from 7.30pm on Saturday 16 May. Another countdown show on the top 40 Eurovision controversies will follow from 10.30pm if you want the party to rage on.

The Eurovision organisers are holding their own celebration in lieu of the real competition with a special two-hour event called Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light.

It's expected all 41 songs will be performed in a non-competitive format as well as a group contestant tribute to a popular song of the past. SBS will also be airing this program at 8.30pm on Sunday 17 May but you can catch it live from the Eurovision YouTube page as well.

Australians might be allowed to leave the house — in limited capacities — around Australia from this weekend but this just might delay that reality for another weekend.