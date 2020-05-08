Find Meeting Places Halfway Between Two Addresses

When meeting up with someone, it can be hard to choose a spot halfway between the two of you for ease. For some reason, this isn't a standard feature of Google Maps. Instead, MeetWays picks up the slack.

The site works exactly as advertised: enter two addresses and MeetWays will search for points of interest near the middle. You can also specify a certain type of place you want to meet at like a restaurant or cafe.

Here's the official spiel from MeetWays' website:

Whether you are meeting a far away friend, organizing a Craigslist transaction, or connecting with a client for lunch, MeetWays helps you find the halfway point. No more extra driving, lost time, or wasted gas. Simply enter the addresses and a point of interest. We’ll give you a list of ideal meeting points, driving directions, and local reviews so you can choose the perfect place.

MeetWays works in over 30 countries around the globe, so you can also use it while travelling overseas if you're that way inclined. You can find out more about the service - and try it for yourself - via the link below.

MeetWays

This story has been updated since its original publication.