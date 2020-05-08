The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Australia's Taking Three Steps To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions — Here's What Each Stage Looks Like

Binge Is Foxtel's New Streaming Service — But Can Australians Really Afford Another One?

Find Meeting Places Halfway Between Two Addresses

MeetWays Finds Meeting Places Halfway Between Two Addresses

When meeting up with someone, it can be hard to choose a spot halfway between the two of you for ease. For some reason, this isn't a standard feature of Google Maps. Instead, MeetWays picks up the slack.

The site works exactly as advertised: enter two addresses and MeetWays will search for points of interest near the middle. You can also specify a certain type of place you want to meet at like a restaurant or cafe.

Here's the official spiel from MeetWays' website:

Whether you are meeting a far away friend, organizing a Craigslist transaction, or connecting with a client for lunch, MeetWays helps you find the halfway point. No more extra driving, lost time, or wasted gas. Simply enter the addresses and a point of interest. We’ll give you a list of ideal meeting points, driving directions, and local reviews so you can choose the perfect place.

MeetWays works in over 30 countries around the globe, so you can also use it while travelling overseas if you're that way inclined. You can find out more about the service - and try it for yourself - via the link below.

MeetWays

This story has been updated since its original publication.

The Best Android Apps Of 2019

It's that time of year again when the world's biggest tech companies pat themselves on the back by creating a shortlist of their best products of the year. We've seen Apple's picks - now it's Google's turn.

Read more

Comments

  • khrome @khrome

    Just tried my home address and my parents address. It listed some restaurants 15km or more off the selected route! A better option is an Google app called Meet Me Halfway. Been using it for a while and much easier to use.

    0
  • Rebecca McKinney Guest

    Just wanted to know what half way is between East Greenmount OLD and Forbes Nsw

    0
  • WillD @willd

    Try an app called 'what3words'. It makes it easy to find a person at an exact spot (within a 3 metre square) anywhere in the world. Very cool.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bruschetta food mispronounce

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.
au coronavirus feature

Australia's Taking Three Steps To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions — Here's What Each Stage Looks Like

The Prime Minister has outlined a roadmap for easing restrictions in the country giving many a light at the end of the tunnel. It comes as Australia's coronavirus case count has dropped considerably in the last month owing to tough social restrictions and a ban on foreign travellers from entering the country.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles