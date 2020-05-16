How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

We've shown you how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave before. You can also make fried eggs and poached eggs in the microwave, and they're just as easy. The folks at CHOW show you how to do it in this video.

For fried eggs (sunny side up for our US bretheren), all you have to do is pre-heat your plate, swish a little butter around on it (both for flavour and so the egg won't stick), and then crack an egg onto the plate. Place the yolk at the top gently so it won't explode, and heat for 45 seconds. If it's not done, keep cooking in 15 second increments.

For a poached egg, take a one-cup microwavable bowl and fill it with a half-cup of water. Crack an egg into the water, cover with a plate, and microwave for 60 seconds. If it's done, scoop it out with a slotted spoon. If not, give it another 10-20 seconds.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • dave_lord @dave_lord

    Nope, doesn't work for me. The yolk explodes every time. It coats the inside of the microwave with tiny particles of egg which then get baked on very quickly if not removed immediately.

    0
  • Eggspert Guest

    Pricking the yolk with a fork, in the case of poached eggs at least, seems to reduce the chances of an eggsplosion.

    A bit of vinegar (teaspoon) in the water helps the egg white to set faster, too.

    0
    • poccari @poccari

      Yep, for poached eggs in the microwave, I put a bit of vinegar in a bowl, fill with boiling water, crack my eggs, and microwave on high for 1:40 (change it depending on the microwave).

      1
  • ebms @ebms

    Your "Tip" is causing frustration and a lot of messy microwaves because you used the wrong word.
    Please replace: Place with: Pierce

    0
  • madwog @madwog

    ONE OF YOU GUYS NEEDS TO COME CLEAN MY MICROWAVE!

    1 minute is FAR too long with 1100 watts.... 10 seconds to go and BAM egg all over the place!!!

    1
  • darren @darren

    If you are looking for easy poached eggs, try a fry pan or water instead of a saucepan.

    0
  • cynic @cynic

    I knew I'd seen this article before - look at the age of the comments. I'm happy with the scrambled eggs, and the poached egg - but for fried eggs I DO like them actually fried. That's where the FRIED egg flavour comes from, rather than the flattened poached egg flavour.

    0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    I poach my eggs in the microwave with no issues. I crack an egg into a BOWL (like the video actually shows, despite the article saying a cup) and then cover it with COLD water. It has to be completely covered with the water or it will explode. Then put it on for 90-110 seconds depending on the egg size. I don't cover with a plate. Works just fine for me.

    I can't see how "frying" an egg on a plate would work though. My eggs explode after 30 seconds if I don't put enough water in the bowl, so putting one on a plate with no water.... not gonna work. : /

    0

