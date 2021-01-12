How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

The conundrum of how to add more excitement to your work lunch is a pain felt by many of us. Do you stink up the kitchen by using the neglected stovetop and cooking sausages in the office? Or do you destroy a little piece of your soul and settle for a bland ham sandwich every day?

We’re here to say the answer is neither. You can find clever hacks that’ll allow you to throw together a tasty little lunch with limited trouble. One option is eggs.

We’ve shown you how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave before. But you can also make fried eggs and poached eggs in the microwave, and they’re just as easy. The folks at CHOW show you how to do it in this video.

For fried eggs, all you have to do is pre-heat your plate, swish a little butter around on it (both for flavour and so the egg won’t stick), and then crack an egg onto the plate. Pierce the yolk at the top gently so it won’t explode, and heat for 45 seconds. If it’s not done, keep cooking in 15-second increments.

Note: Different microwaves may need different timings so take these as a guide.

For a poached egg, take a one-cup microwavable bowl and fill it with a half-cup of water. Crack an egg into the water, cover with a plate, and microwave for 60 seconds (again, it may be better to start off with less if your microwave’s power – some suggest doing it in 15-second increments). If it’s done, scoop it out with a slotted spoon. If not, give it another 10-20 seconds.

There you have it. A few seconds of very easy work and you have a hot element to add to your office lunch. Hello exciting salads, rice with a bit of texture and the odd hot breakfast – not too bad, hey?

Cook Eggs 3 Ways in the Microwave [CHOW]

This story on cooking eggs in the microwave has been updated since its original publication.