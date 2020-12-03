Classic Hacks: How to Cook Scrambled Eggs in the Microwave

Let me start this by saying that Lifehacker is a judgement-free zone. If you are finding yourself feeling too damn lazy to cook an egg on a stovetop, that is totally your prerogative, friend. We’re just here to help you along the way.

We’ve chatted a lot in the past about things you can very easily cook in the microwave (potatoes and bacon, even tea). Today, however, we’re looking at the humble egg. Thought microwaves were reserved for poached eggs alone? Think again!

Here’s your guide to cooking scrambled eggs in the microwave:

I used to microwave a lot of eggs back in my student days, but none of them really tasted any good because I had a tendency to nuke all the moisture out of them. As it turns out, the secret is to microwave it for no longer than one minute at a time.

Here’s Angus Kidman’s easy microwave scrambled egg recipe (which he shared with us years ago):

Directions:

• Place 2 eggs and 60 mls of milk (plus salt and pepper if you like) in a tall-ish microwave-proof jug or cooking utensil. Whip together with a fork until combined.

• Cover the dish. (I use a saucer; cling film is fine, but I find the saucer is less hassle to add and remove and means I’m not needlessly consuming cling film.)

• Microwave for 60 seconds. Remove the cover and stir.

• Re-cover and microwave for a further 60 seconds. Break up the now-fully-cooked egg with a fork, and you’re done.

Obviously, you can add extra ingredients such as herbs, and you can start the process by melting a little butter or margarine in the bowl before adding the egg and milk if you like for extra flavouring.

If you have any egg hacks you’d like to share with us, please give us a shout in the comments.

This article has been updated since its original publication date.