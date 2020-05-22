How To Trick A Toddler Into Taking Medicine

Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Photo: Shutterstock

Toddlers and medicine aren’t always the best match. They’re sick or they’re teething and you know some medicine will help, but they’re not having it, and logic isn’t getting you anywhere. Parents have developed a few different tricks over the years to deal with the problem (give ‘em a chaser! dip a lollipop into it! call it ‘superhero juice’!), but sometimes nothing is working and you’ve got to get even more creative.

Depending on how resistant they are to taking the medicine—and how desperate you are that they do—you can go all-in like this mum did on TikTok. All you need is:

  • Medicine

  • Medicine measuring cup

  • Empty juice pouch and straw

  • Scissors

  • A nonchalant attitude

Simply measure out the correct dosage needed into one of those little plastic measuring cups that come with most children’s liquid medication. Using the scissors, cut a hole big enough to fit the cup into the back of the pouch, keeping the bottom intact. Nestle the little cup into the hole, insert straw and away you go. Like so.

The trick here is that they’re still young enough to not be holding the juice box on their own—an adult has to hold it for them to keep them from spilling that little medicine cup or, you know, seeing the surgery that’s been done to the back.

The “Don’t Be Suspicious” song (from the series finale of “Parks & Recreation”) in the background of this video is a nice touch, particularly given that the kiddo does look a tiny bit suspicious—something’s off, he just can’t quite tell what. But it’s a juice box, so he’s still gonna drink it.

