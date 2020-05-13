How To Parent In A Pandemic

I have found there is an ebb and flow to parenting during a pandemic. It has played out in my own home, as well as across my social media feeds, and it goes a little something like this: “Omg, the kids are on screens way too much! They need more educational activities, more learning opportunities, more structure ... holy shit, I’m exhausted and cannot Do It All ... whatever, go on screens, it won’t kill you.” And, repeat.

The problem is that it doesn’t feel like there is a way to win at parenting right now. So we asked Lindsay Powers, author of You Can’t F*ck Up Your Kids, “How does one parent during a pandemic without effing up one’s kids?”

In the video above, Powers offers parents practical, reassuring advice, such as focusing more on “life skills” versus maths worksheets, trying to achieve a balance of screen time over the course of a week rather than each day and giving ourselves permission to not be martyrs right now.