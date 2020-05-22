How To Add PIN Security To Your Signal Account

Signal’s new PIN feature adds an extra layer of security to the encrypted messaging app and makes moving your account between multiple devices less of a hassle.

While all text and voice communication in Signal is end-to-end encrypted locally and never stored on Signal’s servers, period, your PIN can be used to encrypt certain Signal profile information that can be shared between devices—stuff like your contacts and account settings. (Your PIN itself is not saved on the servers.)

Even when uploaded to Signal’s servers, the data can only be accessed by those with the PIN. This special code can also be used to lock your account so your PIN will be required before it can be registered to a new device.

These new security options are available now for all users. Here’s a quick guide to how you can find and enable them.

How to set up PIN security in Signal

All new users will be asked to create a PIN when they install signal for the first time, but you can also add/edit your PIN in Signal’s settings. Heads up: Since Signal doesn’t save your PIN, it can’t be recovered if you forget it. Make sure you pick a PIN you won’t have trouble remembering.