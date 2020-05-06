HBO Max Will Call Foxtel Home In Australia

Image: HBO

While many Australians likely weren't keen on another streaming service entering the country, HBO Max sounded like a worthwhile offering and for a moment, it looked like it might be coming to Australia. For good or bad, Foxtel has announced its landed the HBO Max deal so you're going to have to sign up if you want a piece of the HBO pie.

What is HBO Max?

HBO is one of the US's biggest television network and is responisble for some of the most critically acclaimed shows in the past few decades. To its name, it has Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire, Veep, True Detective and Chernobyl so it's a pretty big deal in the entertainment scene.

While it already has two streaming services in the US — HBO Now and HBO Go — it's adding its own fully-fledged offering called HBO Max.

Where the others were offshoots of its cable subscription deal, HBO Max will be a complete competitor including its own original programming for the service. It's been slated for a 27 May release date in the States but we weren't sure of its fate in Australia until now.

Why is Foxtel getting HBO Max content?

Foxtel has already been the home of most HBO shows in Australia with Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Westworld, The Wire, Veep, True Detective and Chernobyl all exclusively available on the service among many more popular titles.

On 6 May, it was revealed that Foxtel and WarnerMedia, HBO's parent company, had entered a deal that would see HBO Max content delivered through the service.

"We look forward to the promise that this deal will offer between Foxtel and WarnerMedia, be it in the delight of audiences continuing to enjoy the quality and first-rate programming of HBO and HBO Max, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, the highly-respected journalistic excellence of CNN, award-winning and popular box-office hits from Warner Bros. or first-time access to fan favorites Friends and The Big Bang Theory," Warner Bros. Worldwide executive Jeffrey R. Schlesinger said in a press release.

"We also applaud Foxtel's commitment to local production in Australia and look forward to developing an impressive slate of programs."

So if you were hoping for HBO to release a standalone streaming service locally so you could avoid a Foxtel subscription, the latest news means you're fresh out of luck.

Original content HBO Max to look forward to

We're probably all pretty familiar with HBO's award-winning shows and while those will remain available on Foxtel, a new slate of content is set to be released by HBO Max too.

To give you a little taste, here's some of the shows it's set to release or has in the works:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Americanah

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Circe

Crime Farm

DC Super Hero High

DMZ

Doom Patrol

Dune: The Sisterhood

Duster

Generation Hustle

Good Vibes Only

Gossip Girl (Reboot)

Grease: Rydell High

Green Lantern

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Justice League Dark

Made for Love

On the Record

Overlook

Raised by Wolves

Station Eleven

Strange Adventures

The Boondocks

The Flight Attendant

The Gordita Chronicles

The Griswolds

The Uninhabitable Earth

Tokyo Vice

White House Farm

Lifehacker Australia has contacted Foxtel to confirm whether Australians will be getting HBO Max on the same day it releases on the service in the United States. We'll update this article when it responds.