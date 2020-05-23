Foxtel's Binge: Pricing, Release Date And Content

Image: Foxtel

Foxtel is set to be an interesting player in Australia's crowded streaming market after it announced Binge, its new streaming service, will be made available next week. Here's everything you need to know before its official release.

When is Foxtel releasing Binge?

Along with confirming the name of its new streaming platform, Foxtel said Binge would be made available to Aussies from Monday, 25 May, after weeks of speculation.

It's being marketed as a direct competitor to Netflix and Stan and will see the service take much of Foxtel Now's content — HBO, FX and Warner Media — and inject it into a much more modern user interface.

Binge's pricing in Australia

Binge will be released at a similar price point to Netflix and Stan with its entry-level package starting from $10 a month. For that package, you'll get one simultaneous stream with standard definition.

The next tier up will give you two simultaneous streams and HD content for $14 a month while the highest tier is $18 a month for four simultaneous streams. Like Netflix, Stan and Disney Plus, you'll be able to create up to six individual profiles so friends and family don't ruin where you're up to on a show.

It's also confirmed that there will be a 14-day free trial period before you make any commitments. Interestingly, Foxtel admitted in a briefing to reporters on 21 May that none of its offerings would support 4K content and there were no plans to launch that any time soon.

Here's where Binge will sit in terms of its pricing compared to other streaming services in the country:

Australian streaming service pricing Netflix Stan Foxtel Now Amazon Prime Binge Disney+ Apple TV+ Hayu 10 All Access YouTube Premium $9.99 - $19.99 $10 - $17 $25 - $104 $6.99 $10 - $18 $8.99 $7.99 $6.99 $9.99 $14.99

What content will be available on Binge?

Content is a major deciding factor for many to determine which streaming service is worth their time and money. On content alone, Binge is a major winner. Foxtel's exclusivity deals with HBO and more recently, HBO Max, mean you'll be getting some of the world's biggest shows — Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Sopranos — that aren't available for streaming elsewhere in Australia, legally.

To give you a teaser, here's a list of shows you'll be able to stream:

30 Rock

Atlanta

Bad Education

Ballers

Band of Brothers

Barry

Batwoman

Big Little Lies

Boardwalk Empire

Castle Rock

Chernobyl

Doom Patrol

Forged In Fire

Game of Thrones

Girls

Grand Designs

Homeland

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Modern Family

Mrs America

Parks & Recreation

Planet Earth

Project Runway

Seinfeld

Sex & The City

Six Feet Under

The Americans

The Great British Bake Off

The Leftovers

The Newsroom

The Office (US)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Sopranos

The Walking Dead

The War Of The Worlds

The Wire

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Watchmen

Westworld

What We Do In The Shadows

On top of all the series the service will offer, Foxtel has confirmed there will be more than 800 movie titles available at launch.

Is Binge worth it?

So far, Binge seems like a worthwhile option. It takes the great content available on Foxtel's clunky and confusing Foxtel Now service and puts it into a Netflix-esque streaming platform. Plus, it's being offered for a far more affordable price than anything you would've gotten with Foxtel Now.

Of course, it's not great that Australians are now being offered yet another streaming service, which feels like a repeat of the cable days. There's also a few features we're used to with other platforms we're just not going to get from the outset. For example, none of the tiers offer 4K, which might be a deal-breaker for some. Also, while it will come with the ability to Chromecast or AirPlay, there won't be a PlayStation 4 or Xbox app available at launch.

At the starting price of $10, you might be able to write these off as slight frustrations as you can finally watch great content without paying Foxtel's usual price premium. I'll let you be the judge of that.