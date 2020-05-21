Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Image: Supplied

Netflix is teasing us plenty with its list of TV series, films and docos coming to the platform this June. From the latest seasons of Queer Eye, The Politician and 13 Reasons Why to new movies such as Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga and Da 5 Bloods, you'll be in streaming heaven next month.

Netflix Original Series

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (2 June)

Image: Supplied

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

M'entends-tu?/Can You Hear Me? (3 June)

Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5 June)

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5 June)

Image: Supplied

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Reality Z (10 June)

A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

Dating Around: Season 2 (12 June)

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates. But who will each choose for a second date?

F Is For Family: Season 4 (12 June)

Image: Supplied

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

The Woods (12 June)

A Warsaw prosecutor's hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

The Search (12 June)

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

Marcella: Season 3 (14 June)

Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she's infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (17 June)

Image: Supplied

The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

The Order: Season 2 (18 June)

At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

Floor Is Lava (19 June)

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2 (19 June)

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

The Politician: Season 2 (19 June)

Image: Supplied

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

The Sinner: Jamie (19 June)

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

Crazy Delicious (24 June)

Image: Supplied

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Amar Y Vivir (26 June)

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay (Coming Soon)

A fantasy romance drama about a community health worker at a psychiatric ward who lives on 1.8 million won (approximately $1,520) a month and a storybook writer suffering from an antisocial personality disorder. A man who denies love and a woman who doesn’t know love defy fate and fall in love, finding their souls and identities in the process.

Netflix Weekly Series

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Every Sunday)

Image: Supplied

The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Netflix Films

The Last Days Of American Crime (5 June)

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.

Choked: Palsa Bolta Hai (5 June)

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Da 5 Bloods (12 June)

Image: Supplied

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Feel The Beat (19 June)

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Lost Bullet (19 June)

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

One-Way to Tomorrow (19 June)

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Wasp Network (19 June)

Image: Supplied

Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Nobody Knows I'm Here/Nadie Sabe Que Estoy Aquí (24 June)

Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90's. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (26 June)

Image: Supplied

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Adú (30 June)

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

One Take (Coming Soon)

Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.

Netflix Original Comedy

Jo Koy: In His Elements (12 June)

Jo Koy returns to the Philippines to show off the local culture and headline a special featuring Filipino American comedians, DJs and hip-hop dancers.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (23 June)

Image: Supplied

A stand-up special from American comedian Eric Andre.

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (30 June)

George Lopez performs a new stand-up special filmed in San Francisco.

Netlix Original Documentaries

Spelling The Dream (3 June)

Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Lenox Hill (10 June)

Image: Supplied

From birth to brain surgery: This docu series provides an intimate look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC.

Babies: Part 2 (19 June)

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Father Soldier Son (19 June)

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

Athlete A (24 June)

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Home Game (26 June)

Image: Supplied

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docu series explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage: Episode 8 (29 June)

An intimate look into the final year of Japanese boy band Arashi as they prepare to take an indefinite hiatus, reflecting on their storied career and exploring what makes an “idol”. The new episode will spotlight Arashi member Sho Sakurai, taking a deeper look into his love of music, his personal journey with the group and beyond.

Netflix Kids & Family

True: Rainbow Rescue (2 June)

True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who's the Rainbow King's best friend!

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (12 June)

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (13 June)

Summer's over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They've been through so much together — but there's still more to come.

Rhyme Time Town (19 June)

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Netflix Original Anime

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (4 June)

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

A Whisker Away (18 June)

Image: Supplied

In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

BNA (30 June)

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

Netflix Highlights (Licensed Content)

Million Dollar Baby (1 June)

Image: Supplied

Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) is a veteran Los Angeles boxing trainer who keeps almost everyone at arm's length, except his old friend and associate Eddie "Scrap Iron" Dupris (Morgan Freeman). When Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) arrives in Frankie's gym seeking his expertise, he is reluctant to train the young woman, a transplant from working-class Missouri. Eventually, he relents, and the two form a close bond that will irrevocably change them both.

The Lincoln Lawyer (1 June)

Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a charismatic defense attorney who does business out of his Lincoln Continental sedan. Mick spends most of his time defending petty crooks and other bottom-feeders, so it comes as quite a surprise when he lands the case of a lifetime: defending a Beverly Hills playboy (Ryan Phillippe) who is accused of attempted murder. However, what Mick initially thinks is an open-and-shut case with a big monetary reward develops into something more sinister.

Blinky Bill: The Movie (15 June)

With help from another koala (Robin McLeavy) and a frill-necked lizard (David Wenham), Blinky Bill (Ryan Kwanten) embarks on a journey through the Australian Outback to find his missing father.

I Feel Pretty (30 June)

An ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

The Holiday (30 June)

Image: Supplied

Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (30 June)

Twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville. Ted would very much like to win the heart of Audrey (Taylor Swift), the girl of his dreams, but to do this, he must find that which she most desires: a Truffula tree. To get it, Ted delves into the story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), once the gruff guardian of the forest, and the Once-ler (Ed Helms), who let greed overtake his respect for nature.

Please note: Descriptions and synopsis were provided by Netflix.