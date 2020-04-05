Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

You Can Print This Family-Friendly Version Of Cards Against Humanity For Free At Home

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family while you’re all staying at home, Cards Against Humanity has a new family-friendly version of the game available that you can download and print at home.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is designed for kids ages 8 and up. The site notes that “We’ve never met your kids, but we designed the game for people ages 8 and up. We encourage parents to look through these cards before you play with your family and remove anything you don’t like, since different kids have different sensitivities.”

It’s a completely new version of the game, not just the same Cards Against Humanity you’ve been playing without the dirty cards.

It’s been in development for over a year in consultation with child development experts and psychologists. Originally it was going to be released the fall, but given the pandemic, the company decided to make it available earlier.

Image: Cards Against Humanity

The printable version is a “beta” in that while it’s been tested with kids and adults, it’s not quite done. Eventually, the hope is to release it in box form to the masses.

The printable version is available in both small and large card PDF form. The small card version takes 21 pieces of paper and the large one 47. Altogether the game has roughly 420 cards in its current form.

If you have bored kids at home, then cutting those cards out once you print them might also be a fun (and useful!) afternoon activity that will end in a new game for your whole family to play once they’re done.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
apps microsoft powertoys resize utilities

Microsoft's Latest Windows PowerToys Are Awesome

The ever-busy developers at Microsoft have been gradually releasing fun new utilities for Windows users to mess with. These PowerToys tend to add a bit of quirky-but-practical functionality to your operating system, and they’re completely free for you to try. We’ve covered some of their previous offerings, but two latest additions are some of the best yet.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles