Visit Puerto Rico From Your Couch With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image: Discover Puerto Rico

While travel is out of the question right now, Puerto Rico is offering would-be travellers a way to take a virtual trip to the island with a celebrity tour guide: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This week Discover Puerto Rico put out a new 8-episode guide to the island titled “Discover Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel.” The series of short videos follow the Puerto Rican actor, playwright, and composer as he travels to his favourite places on the island.

Through the videos, you can visit Old San Juan, see coffee farms in the central region, and visit La Placita de Güisín, a public art mosaic that commemorates the legacy of Lin-Manuel’s paternal grandfather in Vega Alta.

Most of the videos are 5 minutes or less, so you can use them as a quick break rather than a full-on event.

Tonight Discover Puerto Rico is also hosting a cooking demo with Chef Juliana Gonzalez from Caña Restaurant in San Juan on Instagram.

All that is obviously not a replacement for making the trip yourself, but it’s a way you can experience a bit of the island from your couch at home.

An if you want to go on a virtual trip but want to visit somewhere else other than Puerto Rico, we’ve rounded up a handful of other similar opportunities you can experience from home.