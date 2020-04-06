Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

Visit Puerto Rico From Your Couch With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image: Discover Puerto Rico

While travel is out of the question right now, Puerto Rico is offering would-be travellers a way to take a virtual trip to the island with a celebrity tour guide: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This week Discover Puerto Rico put out a new 8-episode guide to the island titled “Discover Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel.” The series of short videos follow the Puerto Rican actor, playwright, and composer as he travels to his favourite places on the island.

Through the videos, you can visit Old San Juan, see coffee farms in the central region, and visit La Placita de Güisín, a public art mosaic that commemorates the legacy of Lin-Manuel’s paternal grandfather in Vega Alta.

Most of the videos are 5 minutes or less, so you can use them as a quick break rather than a full-on event.

Tonight Discover Puerto Rico is also hosting a cooking demo with Chef Juliana Gonzalez from Caña Restaurant in San Juan on Instagram.

All that is obviously not a replacement for making the trip yourself, but it’s a way you can experience a bit of the island from your couch at home.

An if you want to go on a virtual trip but want to visit somewhere else other than Puerto Rico, we’ve rounded up a handful of other similar opportunities you can experience from home.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs food-poisoning pets

25 Foods You Should Never Feed To Your Dogs

Most people know not to feed chocolate to dogs. But did you know many other common foods in your fridge and larder are equally poisonous to canines? Everything from orange peel to toothpaste has the potential to make your dog seriously ill — in the wrong circumstances, it could even kill them. With that in mind, here are 25 everyday foodstuffs and other consumables that you should avoid feeding to your dog at all costs.
hbo streaming streaming-video

You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Shows For Free Right Now

HBO is making staying at home a little more entertaining by making a lot of its content free to stream without a subscription.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles