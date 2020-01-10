How To Help Puerto Rico Earthquake Relief Efforts

Photo: Ricardo Arduengo, Getty Images

On Wednesday, an earthquake measuring a 6.4 magnitude struck the island of Puerto Rico, unleashing a series of aftershocks that have levelled homes and structures on the island; this earthquake closely followed a 5.8 magnitude earthquake which also struck the island early Monday morning.

According to CNN, many local residents are calling the devastation caused by the earthquakes worse than that created by Hurricane Maria back in September 2017, which the island largely still hasn’t recovered from. As of Wednesday, roughly two-thirds of the island remains without power (and many people remain without access to water). In response to the series of earthquakes, a public health emergency has now been declared on the island.

If you want to help those impacted by the earthquakes and general relief efforts, below are a few ways you can help:

Direct Relief is providing both mental and medical healthcare to those affected by the earthquakes, including the sending of emergency medical kits. To donate to Puerto Rico relief efforts, select “Puerto Rico Earthquakes” when given the option to direct your donation.

Americares has deployed a relief team of mental health experts to assist displaced families in Puerto Rico. Donations may not specifically go toward these efforts but may be allocated to any of Americares’ causes, including Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas.

Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen is serving meals to those in need in Puerto Rico right now. To donate, visit the organisation’s website. Donations may not necessarily be earmarked for relief in Puerto Rico but may go toward any other of the World Central Kitchen’s disaster relief efforts.

All Hands and Hearts, a non-profit, has provided volunteer efforts in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Maria, which likely will continue after the recent earthquakes. To donate to Puerto Rico volunteer efforts, be sure to specify that you want your contribution to benefit Puerto Rico earthquake relief while completing the form online.

This post will be updated with more information.