What To Stream This Weekend, March 27-29

Looking for things to do this weekend without leaving your couch?

Yesterday we told you about how to attend culinary school for free while you’re at home, how to download two new Nine Inch Nails albums and how to kick off a private dance party with DJ D-Nice’s new Spotify playlist.

Today we’ve sourced a whole new set of things to keep you occupied while you’re physically distancing this weekend.

Tonight, Puerto Rico is offering Salsa lessons over Zoom with choreographer to the stars Tito Ortos.; Deathcab’s Ben Gibbard is playing live shows from his home all weekend; and tomorrow, a dog trainer is hosting a free one-hour class to help you learn to coexist with your fuzzy coworkers.

At the bottom of the list, you’ll find a rundown of the myriad of options out there that we’ve highlighted before.

Hang out with Ben Gibbard

Deathcab for Cutie and Postal Service frontman Ben Gibbard is hosting daily live acoustic shows from his house, broadcast on YouTube. The shows air at 4pm ET and 7pm ET and include music from 2012 to the present. Tonight is a Top 10 countdown show, tomorrow is dealer’s choice, and Sunday, the final day of live shows, will be an all-request cover show.

Work Out like Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is offering six weeks of free access to his health and fitness app Centrfit. The app has a ton of workouts as well as recipes, sleep meditations and advice for staying healthy.

Take a salsa dancing class

Discover Puerto Rico is offering a handful of activities to allow you to virtually escape to the island this weekend, kicking off tonight with a one-hour salsa lesson with Tito Ortos and his partner Tamara Livolsi, choreographers who’ve worked with the likes of El Gran Combo, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Víctor Manuelle. To participate, just go to the Zoom meeting (Meeting ID #293-759-126) at 8pm ET. The lesson will kick off with a brief overview of salsa steps before it transforms into an hourlong dance party.

Train your dog

If you decided to adopt a pet right before the pandemic, that pooch might need a little training. Likewise, spending a bunch of extra time with your longtime fur ball friend might have highlighted behaviour issues you want to get under control. Annie Grossman, dog trainer and cofounder of School for Dogs in Manhattan, is holding an hour-long virtual dog training workshop Saturday at 11am ET. You can register for free on Eventbrite.

Attend a virtual rave

Insomniac is throwing a virtual “rave-a-thon” tonight and Saturday. The livestream includes performances from DJ Soda, Dombresky, Ekali, Flosstradamus and Peekaboo, among others. Tunes kick off at 8pm PT and run until midnight PT. You can catch who thing live on Insomniac’s YouTube channel or catch the replay any time you want.

