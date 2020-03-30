You Can Virtually Visit These Holiday Destinations From Your Couch

Image: Shutterstock

If spending more time at home lately has you itching to travel, you’re not alone.

While an international flight might not be the best idea right now, a number of parks, museums, and festivals have brought some of the things you might have been able to see on that trip to your living room.

You can virtually wanter through the catacombs in Paris, Washington DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival, and tour Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park all from your laptop at home. If you’re not sure where you want to go, we also found a site that will take you on a surprise virtual journey to a spot on the globe where you can explore and try to guess where you’ve landed.

Click through the slideshow, below, to see some of the virtual tours we’ve found that are worth a look: