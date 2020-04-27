You Should Be Eating Tofu All The Time

10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Learn How To Draw Classic Disney Animations From These Free Videos

Image: YouTube/ Disney Parks

If you’ve been using some of your at-home time to learn how to draw, Disney Parks has a number of videos that might help.

The Park’s “How to Draw” series on YouTube offers videos on how to draw everyone from Elsa and Anna from Frozen to classic characters like Donald Duck and Goofy.

I am the future Youtube Playlist

Each video is hosted by an actual Disney animator. Some of the videos are around five minutes, while other more complicated characters can take over 20 minutes to learn. Participating just requires you have a piece of paper and something to draw with.

In total, the playlist has 42 different character videos, so there’s a ton of variety to choose from. you can check out the full list here.

I am the future Youtube Playlist

Instructions are presented in a way that they could be done by older kids as well as adults, so it could make for a fun afternoon for aspiring younger artists in your home as well.

I watched a handful of these today, and a number of the animators, especially the guy doing that Elsa video, have a Bob Ross quality to them that make them relaxing to watch, even if your finished drawings end up being better suited for the garbage can than the big screen.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au contact-tracing-app coronavirus covidsafe government

How Does The CovidSafe Contact-Tracing App Work?

The Australian government's much-talked about coronavirus-tracing app, CovidSafe, is now live and more than one million Aussies have already downloaded it. If you're still unsure of how it works and whether it's safe to use or not, here's everything you need to know.
affiliate au excel online-learning stackcommerce

Top 7 Excel Skills Employers Are Looking for (And How to Master Them While at Home)

A big part of any business is keeping up with the latest developments in industry software, making it vital to continue learning new updates to stay ahead of the game. Most companies assume candidates for business roles are fluent in Excel, and you should have the chops to prove them right.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles