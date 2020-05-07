10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

HBO Max Will Call Foxtel Home In Australia

Grab A 100GB Monthly Phone Plan For Just $38 With This Insane Deal

How To Draw Baby Yoda

Screenshot: Star Wars Kids, YouTube

Remember when the coronavirus was not all anyone talked about? Remember the days when the topic that dominated conversation was a certain big-eared, wide-eyed little being that sort of resembles Yoda but in an impossibly cute way? I am, of course, referring to The Child, better known in all of our hearts as Baby Yoda, and guys—I think it’s past time that we all learn how to draw him. And by “we,” I’m sure I probably mean, “our kids.”

Luckily, Disney has a YouTube channel dedicated to kids who love Star Wars, and it’s full of playlists featuring a variety of Star Wars-related activities. One of them is learning how to draw some of our favourite characters, creatures, ships and accessories. Kids (or adults) can learn how to draw the Death Star, a lightsaber, the Millennium Falcon, a Rathtar and Kylo Ren. And sure, you could draw any of those. Or you could draw Baby Yoda:

I am the future Youtube Playlist

Each video is six to ten minutes long and are easy enough to follow along with as you draw at home.

If the kids are not into drawing but are still jonesing for a fresh Star Wars fix, the Star Wars Kids website and YouTube channel has lots of other videos and activities for them to peruse. If they need a little story refresher (or have a short attention span), for example, they can watch brief, less-than-five-minute-long recaps of each of the movies. The Galactic Builders playlist will take them on virtual, behind-the-scenes field trips to Hasbro, Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

If you’re crafty, maybe you want to make a Death Star piñata or a Klaud sock puppet. If not, check out this refresher on every language spoken in the Star Wars movies. It’s a big galaxy out there.

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking food kitchen

How To Cut Onions Without Crying

I dread cooking with onions. Like many others, doing so makes me weep uncontrollable, stinging tears of frustration. So in a moment of insanity, I decided to test the numerous tricks we’ve posted over the years to tame these tear-jerkers. Here’s what I found.
au dogs pets science

8 Things We Do That Really Confuse Our Dogs

Dog behaviour is extraordinarily flexible – this is why we can keep them in our homes and take them to cafes with us at the weekend. Nevertheless, there are ways in which evolution has not equipped dogs for the challenges of living in our world, and puppies must learn how to cope. These are some of the things we do they struggle to understand.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles