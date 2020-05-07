How To Draw Baby Yoda

Screenshot: Star Wars Kids, YouTube

Remember when the coronavirus was not all anyone talked about? Remember the days when the topic that dominated conversation was a certain big-eared, wide-eyed little being that sort of resembles Yoda but in an impossibly cute way? I am, of course, referring to The Child, better known in all of our hearts as Baby Yoda, and guys—I think it’s past time that we all learn how to draw him. And by “we,” I’m sure I probably mean, “our kids.”

Luckily, Disney has a YouTube channel dedicated to kids who love Star Wars, and it’s full of playlists featuring a variety of Star Wars-related activities. One of them is learning how to draw some of our favourite characters, creatures, ships and accessories. Kids (or adults) can learn how to draw the Death Star, a lightsaber, the Millennium Falcon, a Rathtar and Kylo Ren. And sure, you could draw any of those. Or you could draw Baby Yoda:

Each video is six to ten minutes long and are easy enough to follow along with as you draw at home.

If the kids are not into drawing but are still jonesing for a fresh Star Wars fix, the Star Wars Kids website and YouTube channel has lots of other videos and activities for them to peruse. If they need a little story refresher (or have a short attention span), for example, they can watch brief, less-than-five-minute-long recaps of each of the movies. The Galactic Builders playlist will take them on virtual, behind-the-scenes field trips to Hasbro, Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

If you’re crafty, maybe you want to make a Death Star piñata or a Klaud sock puppet. If not, check out this refresher on every language spoken in the Star Wars movies. It’s a big galaxy out there.