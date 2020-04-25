It's Free Nug Friday At The Wendy's Drive-Thru

Photo: Getty Images

Given that every day seems to blend into the next right now, you may not realise that today is Friday. But it is, and Wendy’s is marking the occasion by offering a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy chicken nuggets today, April 24, 2020, at every (participating) restaurant’s drive-thru.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Taking the current climate of uncertainty and fear into consideration, the usually-sassy Wendy’s Twitter account has shifted from “roasting to toasting” (their words) to celebrating “team members and individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter.” And what better way to spread the love than with small chunks of breaded and fried chicken with an array of dipping sauces?

The fine print

According to the company’s tweet, as well as a news release, no other purchase is necessary in order to get your nuggets. The giveaway is only offered during non-breakfast hours—meaning after 10:30am—and there is a limit of one free four-piece nuggets per vehicle, while supplies last. If you were hoping to have the free nugs delivered, you’re out of luck: it’s drive-thru only and not valid with any other offer.

If you aren’t currently near a Wendy’s, or are in the mood for more than four nuggets (who isn’t?), you may be interested in trying your hand at these DIY Chick-fil-A-style nuggets, or these satisfying vegan nuggets made with chickpeas. And don’t forget these homemade dips.

