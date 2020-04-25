10 Ways To Make Your Dog Happier

5 Cooking Mistakes We All Make (And How To Fix Them)

Everything Coming to Netflix In May

It's Free Nug Friday At The Wendy's Drive-Thru

Photo: Getty Images

Given that every day seems to blend into the next right now, you may not realise that today is Friday. But it is, and Wendy’s is marking the occasion by offering a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy chicken nuggets today, April 24, 2020, at every (participating) restaurant’s drive-thru.

Taking the current climate of uncertainty and fear into consideration, the usually-sassy Wendy’s Twitter account has shifted from “roasting to toasting” (their words) to celebrating “team members and individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter.” And what better way to spread the love than with small chunks of breaded and fried chicken with an array of dipping sauces?

The fine print

According to the company’s tweet, as well as a news release, no other purchase is necessary in order to get your nuggets. The giveaway is only offered during non-breakfast hours—meaning after 10:30am—and there is a limit of one free four-piece nuggets per vehicle, while supplies last. If you were hoping to have the free nugs delivered, you’re out of luck: it’s drive-thru only and not valid with any other offer.

If you aren’t currently near a Wendy’s, or are in the mood for more than four nuggets (who isn’t?), you may be interested in trying your hand at these DIY Chick-fil-A-style nuggets, or these satisfying vegan nuggets made with chickpeas. And don’t forget these homemade dips.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
au infographics resumes tesla

Elon Musk's Resume: Proof Nobody Needs More Than One Page

Elon Musk is an engineer, inventor and investor who helped to build some of the world's most recognised companies including Tesla Motors, SpaceX and PayPal. Despite these achievements and many others, it's possible to fit his resume on a single page. (Yes, this means you're probably waffling too much on your own resume.)

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles