How To Connect Xbox And PlayStation Controllers To Your Apple Device

One of the lesser-known features added in last year’s iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13 updates was the ability to connect Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers to your Apple devices. In the video above, I show you how to pair these controllers with an iPad to play games like Fortnite and Minecraft.

Which controllers are supported

Not all Xbox and PlayStation controllers are supported, so make sure you have the right kind. According to Apple, these three gamepads are supported:

  • Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708)

  • PlayStation DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller

  • MFi (Made for iOS) Bluetooth controllers

Connecting a PS4 controller

To pair your wireless PS4 controller, simply press down on the Share and PS buttons simultaneously until the light on the controller starts to blink. Navigate to the Bluetooth settings on your Apple device and “Wireless Controller” should appear in the device list.

Connecting an Xbox controller

Connecting a wireless Xbox controller is similar. Turn on the controller and hold down the pairing button until the Xbox logo starts to blink. You’ll see the controller appear in the device list under the Bluetooth settings on your Apple Device.

Not all games support gamepads

Keep in mind that not all games support controllers. The App Store listings for many games don’t always make it clear if gamepads are supported either, so it’s always best to check the game’s website to be sure.

