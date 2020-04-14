These Australian Jobs Remain Steady Despite The Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Lettuce Is Garbage And Always Has Been Garbage

Fix Too-Sweet Fruit Juice With Apple Cider Vinegar

Photo: Shutterstock

I am not a big drinker of fruit juice, unless it is mixed with gin, but my partner (who does not drink gin or anything like that) is a fan. He often buys juice for my place, drinks some of it, and leaves the rest for me to drink or ignore until he returns. This is how a carton of POG ended up in my fridge.

I like POG with rum (and lime) or Campari (and lime), but this morning was the first time I drank some of the juice all by itself in a while. It was fine, but much sweeter than I remember. This was disappointing, as I had been looking forward to a refreshing, sweet-but-tart beverage as a breakfast treat.

It was obvious that acid was the missing component, and while lemon and lime would certainly fix that, they also change the profile of the juice by bringing a flavour all their own. If you want to up the acid and temper sweetness in your juice without distracting from its original flavour, reach for the apple cider vinegar.

While apple cider vinegar has a flavour, the apple-y undertone is something that is already present in most mixed juices, so it blends right in. (There’s a reason apple juice is often used a base for juice “cocktails” that have nothing to do with apple.) You don’t need much—start with just the tiniest of splashes, maybe an eighth of a teaspoon. The fruity, slightly funky vinegar reels in any cloying qualities, complementing the more sugary aspects of the beverage without overshadowing it. It’s the juice same juice you bought at the store, just a little bit better.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most Of Us This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states and territories will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday.
microsoft microsoft-teams video-chat virtual

How To Customise Your Background In Microsoft Teams Video Calls

Microsoft’s big office communication app, Microsoft Teams, is getting a fun new feature that makes it just as wacky as Zoom. You’ll now have the power to pretend you’re on a beach, in some faraway city, on the moon, or sitting in front of your favourite meme when you’re on a video call—yes, custom backgrounds are rolling out, and it’s a silly feature that all videoconferencing apps should have.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles