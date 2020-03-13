Will Refunds Be Offered For The Australian Grand Prix?

Image: Getty Images

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled in a last-minute decision by the Formula 1, following a member of the McLaren team being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The cancellation followed Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews ban of spectators at the event. The Australian Grand Prix began on Thursday in Melbourne with multiple lead up events to the Formula 1 race on Sunday.

"Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix are cancelled," a statement on Friday morning announced.

Thousands of people had purchased tickets to the four-day event. One of the main concerns of these ticket holders will be ensuring they get their money back.

The F1, governing body the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation said in their statement that all ticket holders will receive a full refund.

"We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course," the statement read.

According to its terms and conditions, the Australian Grand Prix will refund all tickets purchased through official channels:

AGPC will refund payments made by Patrons to AGPC for Tickets only in the following limited circumstances:

(a) on a particular day of the Event, less than 1 hour of on-track activity (which includes any Formula One, exhibition events and support category sessions), subject to the following:

i. if the Ticket is a single day Ticket – Patron will receive a refund of the value of the single day Ticket; or

ii. if the Ticket is a 4 day Ticket – Patron will receive a refund of a fair portion of the value of the Ticket depending on the relevant day cancelled, the value of such refund to be reasonably determined by AGPC;

(b) the entire Event is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled; and

(c) in accordance with Attendance Condition 29 (significant change in reserved seating arrangements). In respect of a Ticket for which no monetary consideration has been paid to AGPC, no refund or other costs will be paid or payable to the holder of such Ticket in the event of cancellation, postponement or change to the Event, or for any other reason whatsoever.

According to Ticketmaster, which is the official ticket seller of the Australian Grand Prix, the refunds will not include any delivery fees but will include all service fees.

"If we issue you a refund for a ticket due to a canceled or postponed event, we will issue a refund of the ticket price paid and all service fees," the Ticketmaster website said.

"In no event will delivery charges or any other amounts be refunded. If a refund is issued, it will be issued using the same method of payment that was used to purchase the tickets. We will not be liable for travel or any other expenses that you or anyone else incurs in connection with a canceled or postponed event."

F1, governing body the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation have said they will announce more details for ticket holders in due course. Lifehacker Australia will update this story once we hear more.

If you didn't purchase your tickets through the official Ticketmaster channel, you'll need to check with your seller for its cancellation policy.

The F1 is just one of many large sporting events around the world to be cancelled. Here's an extensive list on the sporting events cancelled due to coronavirus fears.