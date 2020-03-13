Here Are The Sport Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The House The NBN Forgot

The coronavirus outbreak is already responsible for a number of major event cancellations with the Australian Grand Prix added to the list on Friday morning. It's expected a number of other sporting events will cancelled in the coming weeks but for now, here's the ones that are confirmed.

All sport events cancelled due to coronavirus

Original schedule date Event Sport type New date
March 12-15 Australian Grand Prix          Formula One
February 12-15 Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur           Golf
February 12-15 Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur           Golf
February 20-23 USLPGA: LPGA Thailand Golf
February 27-March 1 USLPGA: HSBC Champions Golf
March 5-8 USLPGA: Blue Bay Golf
March 6-8 MotoGP: Qatar Motorsport
March 12-22 Indian Wells Tennis
March 12-15 EPGA: Kenya Open Golf
Ongoing FIH Pro League: Multiple Fixtures Field Hockey March games cancelled
Ongoing Serie A (Italy) Soccer All matches postponed until at least April 4
Ongoing Six Nations Rugby Union
Ongoing NBA Basketball Suspended indefinitely
March 15,16 World Superbikes: Qatar Motorsport
March 18 ACL: Perth v Ulsan Hyundai Football
March 18-21 Doha Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Gymnastics Re-scheduled to June 3-6
March 19-22 EPGA: Indian Open Golf
March 20-22 MotoGP: Thailand Motorsport Re-scheduled October 2-4
March 21 Formula E: China Motorsport
March 26 WCQ: Australia v Kuwait Football
March 27-29 World Superbikes: Spain Motorsport Re-scheduled to October 23-25
March 31 WCQ: Nepal v Australia Football
April 3-5 World Sevens: Hong Kong Rugby Union Re-scheduled to October 16-18
April 4-6 MotoGP: USA Motorsport Re-scheduled November 21-23
April 4 Formula E: Rome Motorsport
April 11-12 World Sevens: Singapore Rugby Union Re-scheduled to October 10,11
April 12 World Cup: Italy Rowing
April 14-19 Fed Cup Finals Tennis
April 16-19 EPGA: Maybank Championship Golf
April 17-19 Formula 1: China Motorsport
April 23-26 EPGA: China Open Golf
May 31 China Exhibition Match AFL Moved back to Australia
June 4 WCQ: Australia v Chinese Taipei Football
June 6 Formula E: Indonesia Motorsport
June 9 WCQ: Australia v Jordan Football
September 25-27 World Superbikes: France Re-scheduled to October 2-4

NB: This list was supplied by Kayo Sports so it may not be exhaustive.

With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing down — outside of mainland China — you can expect more events to be added to this list.

