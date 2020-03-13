Here Are The Sport Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is already responsible for a number of major event cancellations with the Australian Grand Prix added to the list on Friday morning. It's expected a number of other sporting events will cancelled in the coming weeks but for now, here's the ones that are confirmed.
All sport events cancelled due to coronavirus
|Original schedule date
|Event
|Sport type
|New date
|March 12-15
|Australian Grand Prix
|Formula One
|February 12-15
|Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur
|Golf
|February 12-15
|Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur
|Golf
|February 20-23
|USLPGA: LPGA Thailand
|Golf
|February 27-March 1
|USLPGA: HSBC Champions
|Golf
|March 5-8
|USLPGA: Blue Bay
|Golf
|March 6-8
|MotoGP: Qatar
|Motorsport
|March 12-22
|Indian Wells
|Tennis
|March 12-15
|EPGA: Kenya Open
|Golf
|Ongoing
|FIH Pro League: Multiple Fixtures
|Field Hockey
|March games cancelled
|Ongoing
|Serie A (Italy)
|Soccer
|All matches postponed until at least April 4
|Ongoing
|Six Nations
|Rugby Union
|Ongoing
|NBA
|Basketball
|Suspended indefinitely
|March 15,16
|World Superbikes: Qatar
|Motorsport
|March 18
|ACL: Perth v Ulsan Hyundai
|Football
|March 18-21
|Doha Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
|Gymnastics
|Re-scheduled to June 3-6
|March 19-22
|EPGA: Indian Open
|Golf
|March 20-22
|MotoGP: Thailand
|Motorsport
|Re-scheduled October 2-4
|March 21
|Formula E: China
|Motorsport
|March 26
|WCQ: Australia v Kuwait
|Football
|March 27-29
|World Superbikes: Spain
|Motorsport
|Re-scheduled to October 23-25
|March 31
|WCQ: Nepal v Australia
|Football
|April 3-5
|World Sevens: Hong Kong
|Rugby Union
|Re-scheduled to October 16-18
|April 4-6
|MotoGP: USA
|Motorsport
|Re-scheduled November 21-23
|April 4
|Formula E: Rome
|Motorsport
|April 11-12
|World Sevens: Singapore
|Rugby Union
|Re-scheduled to October 10,11
|April 12
|World Cup: Italy
|Rowing
|April 14-19
|Fed Cup Finals
|Tennis
|April 16-19
|EPGA: Maybank Championship
|Golf
|April 17-19
|Formula 1: China
|Motorsport
|April 23-26
|EPGA: China Open
|Golf
|May 31
|China Exhibition Match
|AFL
|Moved back to Australia
|June 4
|WCQ: Australia v Chinese Taipei
|Football
|June 6
|Formula E: Indonesia
|Motorsport
|June 9
|WCQ: Australia v Jordan
|Football
|September 25-27
|World Superbikes: France
|Re-scheduled to October 2-4
NB: This list was supplied by Kayo Sports so it may not be exhaustive.
With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing down — outside of mainland China — you can expect more events to be added to this list.
2020 NRL Season: How To Watch Online, Live And Free
We're heading into footy season with the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership kicking off from Thursday 12 March. There are plenty of ways to watch the games this year but here's a guide to make sure you don't miss out on any of the action.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink