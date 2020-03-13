Here Are The Sport Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Image: Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak is already responsible for a number of major event cancellations with the Australian Grand Prix added to the list on Friday morning. It's expected a number of other sporting events will cancelled in the coming weeks but for now, here's the ones that are confirmed.

All sport events cancelled due to coronavirus

Original schedule date Event Sport type New date March 12-15 Australian Grand Prix Formula One February 12-15 Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur Golf February 12-15 Women’s Asia Pacific Amateur Golf February 20-23 USLPGA: LPGA Thailand Golf February 27-March 1 USLPGA: HSBC Champions Golf March 5-8 USLPGA: Blue Bay Golf March 6-8 MotoGP: Qatar Motorsport March 12-22 Indian Wells Tennis March 12-15 EPGA: Kenya Open Golf Ongoing FIH Pro League: Multiple Fixtures Field Hockey March games cancelled Ongoing Serie A (Italy) Soccer All matches postponed until at least April 4 Ongoing Six Nations Rugby Union Ongoing NBA Basketball Suspended indefinitely March 15,16 World Superbikes: Qatar Motorsport March 18 ACL: Perth v Ulsan Hyundai Football March 18-21 Doha Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Gymnastics Re-scheduled to June 3-6 March 19-22 EPGA: Indian Open Golf March 20-22 MotoGP: Thailand Motorsport Re-scheduled October 2-4 March 21 Formula E: China Motorsport March 26 WCQ: Australia v Kuwait Football March 27-29 World Superbikes: Spain Motorsport Re-scheduled to October 23-25 March 31 WCQ: Nepal v Australia Football April 3-5 World Sevens: Hong Kong Rugby Union Re-scheduled to October 16-18 April 4-6 MotoGP: USA Motorsport Re-scheduled November 21-23 April 4 Formula E: Rome Motorsport April 11-12 World Sevens: Singapore Rugby Union Re-scheduled to October 10,11 April 12 World Cup: Italy Rowing April 14-19 Fed Cup Finals Tennis April 16-19 EPGA: Maybank Championship Golf April 17-19 Formula 1: China Motorsport April 23-26 EPGA: China Open Golf May 31 China Exhibition Match AFL Moved back to Australia June 4 WCQ: Australia v Chinese Taipei Football June 6 Formula E: Indonesia Motorsport June 9 WCQ: Australia v Jordan Football September 25-27 World Superbikes: France Re-scheduled to October 2-4

NB: This list was supplied by Kayo Sports so it may not be exhaustive.

With the outbreak showing no signs of slowing down — outside of mainland China — you can expect more events to be added to this list.