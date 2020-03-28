Use A Fork Instead Of A Spoon To Mix Chocolate Milk

Photo: Shutterstock

A tall, cold glass of chocolate milk is a nice treat for young and old alike, but most people use a spoon to stir it which, and a spoon, I am sad to say, is an inferior stirring implement. What’s the correct tool, you ask? Why, a fork of course!

I mean, sure, a spoon will get you there, but a fork will get you there faster. Think of it this way: you are trying to get the chocolate—whether it be powder or syrup—to form a solution as quickly as possible. A fork, with its many tines, acts almost like a miniature whisk by creating several (most likely four) little vortexes in the milk. A spoon, on the other hand, creates a single, sloshy, lazy vortex. The choice is clear.

In addition to incorporating the chocolate into the milk more quickly, a fork aerates the beverage, giving it a nice light texture. So save the spoons for soup, and enjoy a more homogenous, efficient chocolate milk.