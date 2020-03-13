The House The NBN Forgot

A Plane Engineer Just Invented A 'Middle Seat' Hack - And It's Ingenious

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Try Out These User-Made Pixel 4a Wallpapers On Your Android Device

Image: Pashapuma, Twitter

The Pixel 4a is all-but-confirmed to be Google’s next smartphone, but we’re still waiting on the company to formally announce the heavily leaked device. Until then, if you’re eager for a taste of what the Pixel 4a user experience might be like, you can try out user-made versions of the phone’s wallpapers on your own Android device right now.

These aren’t the official Pixel 4a wallpapers, but rather recreations from artist Pashapuma on Twitter. The five wallpaper designs are based on leaked images of the Pixel 4a, and they certainly look the part. That said, Pashapuma’s wallpapers can’t dynamically change when you swap between light and dark mode on your phone—something the Pixel 4a’s wallpapers will likely do automatically—but the download folder contains multiple colour variants of each wallpaper, so it shouldn’t be hard to find a background that matches your device’s theme.

To apply one of the 4a-style wallpapers to your Android device, you’ll need to first download the wallpapers you want to use to your own Android (here and here). Next, you’ll need to apply them as your home and/or lock screen background. This will be slightly different depending on your device, but you should be able to find the option in your Android settings’ Display section. You can also try long-pressing an open space on your home screen, which should give you the option to edit your wallpaper.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
games gaming-console ps4 video-games xbox

Don't Throw Your Old Xbox Or PlayStation In The Bin

While used PS4s and Xboxes may not make up a significant portion of e-waste, that doesn’t mean they aren’t contributing to the problem. If you have any used gaming consoles, don’t trash them — you can likely re-sell them at any electronics store or recycle them at the very least.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles