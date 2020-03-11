Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

Supplements Won't Protect You From COVID-19

Photo: Shutterstock

Elderberry syrup? Vitamin C? If you’re looking for extra protection from the coronavirus, please put those back on the pharmacy shelf and go home and wash your hands. Yes, even if Doctor Oz just told you to buy them.

“Supplements have never been shown to beat coronavirus,” Dr. Oz said, correctly, on the Today Show. And then he inexplicably went on to recommend viewers take supplements including vitamins and elderberry syrup.

There’s also a chain letter floating around that includes advice to take zinc lozenges to protect yourself from the coronavirus. Various influencers, some with medical credentials and some without, have been tweeting and Facebooking advice about vitamins or supplements or even specific diets as if they protect against the virus.

But the truth is, the evidence for each of these supplements to treat or prevent any condition is weak to nonexistent. Even Vitamin C doesn’t do much to prevent colds, despite its reputation as some kind of magic immune booster.

When it comes to COVID-19, evidence of efficacy goes from questionable to completely absent. This virus was discovered barely three months ago; nobody has run any trials that would determine whether supplements will ward it off. (There are trials of antiviral drugs currently in the works, but that’s a whole other situation.)

The time and energy and money you’d spend shopping for supplements is a waste. Focus on the things that actually work, like washing your hands and looking out for others in your community.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles