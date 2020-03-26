Meet Lifehacker's New Travel Writer

Photo: Imani Bashir

Hey Lifehacker peeps! I am Lifehacker U.S.’s newest staff writer, and I’ll be covering travel. I can’t wait to bring you tips that I can guarantee are usable because, well, I’ve used them.

Having lived in four countries (Egypt, Poland, China and the U.S.), and four states (Maryland, Georgia, New Jersey and Delaware) I have built a pretty decent résumé in the travel space. I took a liking to seeing places outside of where I lived when I was a sports broadcaster and travelled across the country for nearly a half a decade—before randomly deciding to buy a one-way ticket to Cairo, Egypt in 2015. I’m a Sagittarius, so my life is all about jumping out of windows and building my parachute on the way down.

I live the travel life and here’s how you know:

I met my husband in Egypt in 2016.

I gave birth to my son in Poland.

My favourite book is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (no, not Eat, Pray, Love).

I have no idea how many countries I’ve been to—I just never thought to count.

I try McDonald’s fries and Starbucks’ Caramel Frappuccino everywhere I go. (The jury is in: The fries are exactly the same and there’s no better frap than Paris).

Up until a few weeks ago, my husband, three-year-old son and I were living in Wuhan, China; we left to go on vacation for Chinese New Year a week before the city was shut down. As expats, we were displaced for over a month, in Malaysia, and had to leave our belongings and friends behind. Unfortunately, our story of displacement is still ongoing—we’re currently in London. This is a real-life experience I am navigating minute by minute, and am truly thankful to have joined the Lifehacker team during this strange time.

Feel free to email me at [email protected], or say “hey” via Twitter and/or Instagram. It doesn’t matter the time zone because I’ll be in one or another.